8 YouTube stars ranked from most hated to most liked, including James Charles and Jake Paul

- An insider poll asked 1,105 people whether they know of and liked or disliked a certain influencer.
- Liza Koshy and Markiplier ranked as the most liked YouTubers.
- Onision, Jake and Logan Paul, and James Charles were the most net disliked YouTubers.
The poll, which tracked influencers’ favorability rankings in August, asked 1,105 people whether they knew of a certain internet personality and liked or disliked them. The poll was conducted via SurveyMonkey Audience, which gathers responses from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender.
This ranking is based on the net favorable score, which is found by combining the percentage of respondents who said they liked the influencer and the percentage of respondents who said the opposite.
The creator earned a 4.6% favorable and 76.9% unfavorable score, which comes to a -72.3% net total on Insider’s poll.
Jackson’s reputation on the internet has plummeted in the last several years after he was accused of child grooming in 2019. After Insider reached out to Jackson about the accusation in 2019, he said in an email that it’s “absolute nonsense.”
In January, YouTube demonetized his channel indefinitely.
Paul, the former Disney “Bizaardvark” actor turned professional boxer who climbed to fame after going viral on Vine and then YouTube as part of the collaborative group Team 10, has stirred controversy numerous times over the years.
He’s inspired backlash for everything from saying the n-word and calling COVID-19 a “hoax” to hosting a massive party during the pandemic.
Like Jake, Logan has revved up significant controversy over the years, most notably in 2018 when he filmed what was believed to be a dead body in Japan’s suicide forest and posted it on YouTube, later deleting the video.
Both Jake and Logan have around the same amount of subscribers, with the former at 20 million and Logan at over 23 million.
Charles, who has been accused of grooming minors by several individuals on social media, admitted to sending inappropriate texts to teen boys in a since-deleted video uploaded in April, but said that he had not known they were under the age of 18 at the time.
Despite the controversy bubbling around him, Charles has over 24 million subscribers and reigns as YouTube’s most popular beauty creator.
Ting has 22 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for posting videos showing workouts and healthy food guides. In 2020, Ting won an award for top video creator in the Health & Wellness category of the 2020 annual YouTube Streamy competition.
McLoughlin, who has 27.3 million subscribers, is known for his video game commentaries and collaborations with over YouTubers. Toward the end of 2020, he became known for playing “Among Us” with streamers like Disguised Toast and Valkyrae.
Fishback is known for his “Let’s Play” video game commentaries and his explosive reactions, particularly when playing horror games like “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”
He has 30 million subscribers on YouTube and is the 101st most subscribed-to channel on the platform, according to the data analytics website SocialBlade.
Koshy, who makes everything from Q&A sessions and vlogs to videos giving advice, has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube.
Koshy’s high rating came despite the backlash she received in 2020 when old videos resurfaced that showed her and her ex-boyfriend David Dobrik using fake Japanese accents, which she later apologized for.
SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents between August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.
