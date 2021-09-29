8 YouTube stars ranked from most hated to most liked, including James Charles and Jake Paul

Insider polled more than 1,000 Americans on their favorite YouTubers.

Liza Koshy and Markiplier are two of the most beloved YouTubers, while other stars like Onision, the Paul brothers, and James Charles are among the most disliked, according to a recent Insider poll

The poll, which tracked influencers’ favorability rankings in August, asked 1,105 people whether they knew of a certain internet personality and liked or disliked them. The poll was conducted via SurveyMonkey Audience, which gathers responses from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender.

This ranking is based on the net favorable score, which is found by combining the percentage of respondents who said they liked the influencer and the percentage of respondents who said the opposite.