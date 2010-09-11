Nancy Pelosi Is Headed To Canada And May Shut Down America's Next Big Oil Source

Reps. Ed Markey and Nancy Pelosi are in Canada this week to visit the Tar Sands and make up their minds about pipeline running from Alberta to Texas.



US industry might want to watch this one closely.

Markey was the most vocal congressman in condemning big oil following the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. He was the one who got BP to install the oil cam. At one point he made a big deal about how all oil companies shared the same error-filled disaster handbook. And he said BP should be banned from new offshore permits for 7 years.

American liberals have so far stayed out of the hotly contested tar sands debate.

If Markey and Pelosi come out against the pipeline, then America risks losing access to immense oil reserves, as big as anything west of Saudi Arabia.

