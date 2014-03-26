Plug Power Shares Explode After CEO Reportedly Signs A Major Deal

Plug Power shares are up 30% right now.

“We signed an additional order in North America with a global automaker,” said CEO Andy Marsh to MarketWatch’s Sue Chang.

According to Chang, an announcement will come in two to three weeks for what she has characterised as a “major deal.”

Unfortunately, “he declined to elaborate further on specifics,” said Chang.

Peers FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) are up 11% and 16%, respectively.

Fuel cells take hydrogen and turn it into electricity. Shares of the companies in this industry have been going gangbusters this year.

