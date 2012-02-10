MarketWatch Columnist Blasted For Moonlighting As A 'White Nationalist'

Photo: MarketWatch

The big conservative pow-wow CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) is happening right now in Washington DC, and there’s some outrage over a “white nationalist” speaker that’s being allowed to speak.The speaker is Peter Brimelow, who is the editor of VDare, a site that fights against popular multicultural ideas, mass immigration, and so on. The site was named after Virginia Dare, the first white, English baby born in the new world.



Liberal groups are blasting CPAC for hosting him, and it’s easy to see why.

Here’s a recent Brimelow column called: Minority Occupation Govt. Forces Pepsi To Pay, Hire Possible Criminals.

At issue is a fine Pepsi faced for using criminal background checks to weed out job candidates who weren’t actually convicted of any crime.

Quote:

…whites are being punished, by being deprived of jobs and because Pepsi’s inevitably increased costs will be passed to consumers at large, because they do, of course, commit fewer crimes than blacks and Hispanics. This is what it means to have a Minority Occupation Government.

Here’s another Brimelow headline: IMMIGRANT Congressman David Wu Resigns In Sex Scandal.

And: Coincidence? Another Black, Clinton-Appointed Federal Judge Thwarts Voters.

Here’s a story wondering whether Hannukah is a deliberate attempt to undermine Christmas titled: How Hanukkah Came to the White House.

Anyway, the theme of Brimelow’s writing is pretty unmistakable: Minorities are a threat to white American culture.

What’s interesting is that Brimelow does more than write about race.

He’s also a columnist at Marketwatch writing benign stuff like: Yields trump capital gains.

And this from last October: Dividends work for top performing letter.

Here’s a title that seems to deliberately scream don’t click: Stocks hmmm — gold maybe?

So it’s pretty obvious that Brimelow has too distinct modes: Racial polemicist part of the time, conservative, anodyne investment writer another part of the time.

And maybe, at some level, it’s not that odd. A lot of what Brimelow writes about for Marketwatch is about what newsletter writers are saying, and the world of newsletters is filled with people who connect investing with dramatic, societal warnings (Hello Ron Paul newsletters!).

But it’s certainly reasonable to ask Dow Jones whether it is 1) aware of, and 2) comfortable with Brimelow’s views on race and culture in America.

We’ve reached out to Dow Jones (owner of MarketWatch) and Brimelow for comment, and will update when we hear more.

