MarketWatch Columnist Identifies The Most Annoying Thing About Andrew Ross Sorkin

Opinions on Andrew Ross Sorkin have been mixed as of late, to say the least.Despite being voted the most influential financial journalist in America (by other journalists), the Dealbook editor and CNBC anchor has also been bearing the brunt of CNBC’s Squawk Box’s declining ratings—some insiders have said viewership started going down only when Sorkin joined the show last year. CNBC has since reassured inquiring individuals that they are very pleased with Sorkin’s performance on the show.



What makes Sorkin so adored yet so disliked among the public? Jon Friedman tackles this exact topic in his latest MarketWatch column and really didn’t come up with much.

The column is really positive about Sorkin and all that he has accomplished. In terms of him being annoying, Friedman’s hypothesis is essentially—

….Sorkin has a commanding and utterly self-assured style — and, at times, his earnestness can make you want to roll your eyes. He gives the impression that he, not the guest or the subject, is the main attraction for the viewers, that they are tuning in to watch Sorkin.

Although that self-promotion is supported by some media outlets as a way to build a journalist’s brand in the 21st century of news, Friedman notes it can also rub some the wrong way and get on people’s nerves, as some of Sorkin’s most vocal critics have pointed to his self-promotion in print, social media and television as vices. And that really just may be it.

