Markets Withstand 1-2 Punch From GDP And Jobless Claims

Markets are still pointing significantly higher, but they’ve come off a bit following a weak GDP report and a weak weekly jobless claims report.



But it really doesn’t matter what the market is doing now (pre-market) and it really doesn’t matter what happens once trading gets rolling.

What matters is what happens when we get to the final 30 minutes of trading, which is when everything happens nowadays.

If things are going to stay up, we need a moratorium on loose lips out of Europe.

