10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Surging But Wages Are Going Nowhere

Many Americans hope to earn and save enough money to afford a home.

However in certain parts of the country, home prices are booming while wages are barely inching up and in some instances are contracting.

“Average wages per worker rose less than 1% in 2013 in all but one of the 10 metros with the largest price increases,” writes Jed Kolko at Trulia. “Nationally, asking prices (year-over-year in June 2014) rose faster than wages per worker (year-over-year in 2013) in 95 of the 100 largest metros.”

Interestingly the biggest home price gains are no longer in the west, but in the South and Midwest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.