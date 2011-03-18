Markets Will Crack: Why It Is Not Too Late To Short

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Stream of consciousness writing on the market at mid day following the aggressive sell off triggered by headline of EU Energy Commissioner’s comments on Japan’s situation:



– I don’t care what the headlines imply. I don’t care if the news is old/has already been out. The bottom line is no one is going to want to buy this market.

– Who the hell do these figures like the EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger learn their public speaking skills from? How can he use words like “apocalypse” and “almost completely out of control” to describe the situation in Japan? Why don’t they focus on doing their job instead of trying to stir up unnecessary drama?

– A few days ago I was looking for good shorts. I am in the same boat as Jeremy to a large extent, and now I think pretty much everything is a safe short (aside from select names that trade in their own world).

