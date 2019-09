U.S. treasury yields will be in focus this week, after they jumped higher due a small rout in the bonds last week. Greenspan is fretting about them, and already they rose further to near 3.88% overnight in London. After a focus of worry over Europe in recent weeks, eyes are turning back to America’s debt problems.



