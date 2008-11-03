Markets: What Election?

With the election just a day away, some people are arguing that economic concerns and efforts to stave off a global recession will be what really shape the markets’ performance this week.



Reuters: Evidence of a weakening economy and further global efforts to avert recession dominate financial markets this week, so much so that the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday is almost taking a back seat…

“Governments around the world are pulling out all stops to save the system and keep it running at all costs,” said John Hardy, market strategist at Saxobank…

Given this backdrop, the U.S. presidential election is unlikely to be a major immediate market mover with a victory of Democrat Barack Obama largely expected. Obama leads Republican John McCain in national opinion polls.

“With everything else going on, it almost makes a potential change in the U.S. government immaterial,” said Glyn Jones, chief investment officer of London-based asset manager P-Solve…

“Their hands are so tied that they will have to be committed to the recapitalization of the capital system. Whoever wins will work with the incumbent administration and any transition will be made as seamless as possible.”

Furthermore, analysts are arguing that whoever’s elected on Tuesday won’t have that much of an impact on the stock market.

AP: Politicians do influence the economy — and they’ll play a big role in how the country emerges from this current crisis. But analysts say neither presidential candidate can be a cure for what’s ailing Wall Street…

Moreover, most analysts believe the battered stock market has nowhere to go but up next year, no matter who ends up in the White House — and history will probably give the victor credit even if he actually had little to do with the rally…

Still, the stock market is just one part of the economy, and under either Barack Obama or John McCain, the United States needs to recover from a downturn whose severity has not yet been determined. And either candidate will face a budget deficit of around $500 billion when he’s sworn into office — a shortfall expected to climb to $1 trillion next year…

That’s not to say, of course, there aren’t differences in the impact McCain or Obama would have on U.S. businesses, and in turn, their stocks. Robert Froehlich, an investment strategist at Deutsche Bank, said it’s likely that under Obama, the alternative energy sector would do well, and possibly the paper and steel industries if he enforces trade treaties. And under McCain, Froehlich said, it’s likely that big energy companies would do better because he does not support a windfall profits tax, and that financial companies could benefit because of his stance on dividend taxes, long-term capital gains taxes, and estate taxes.

