THIS IS IT: Markets Are Surging Ahead Of The Huge Greek Vote

The huge Greek austerity vote is drawing near, as it’s officially scheduled for 7:00 AM ET.The betting line is that it will pass narrowly, as the Papandreou government has 155 seats of the 300 seat Hellenic Parliament.



Right now markets are in rally mode for the third straight Day.

European markets are up over 1% across the board. Athens itself is up 1.8% 2.5%.

PIIGS spreads are narrower across the board.

The euro is higher. US Futures are higher.

Oil is higher. Copper is higher. Even Italian banks are higher.

This is it.

Update: As the vote draws near, it seems even more likely that the measure is going to pass. Two wavering lawmakers have confirmed their support.

