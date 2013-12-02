Markets are mostly higher as

we kick off global PMI day, when major countries release purchasing managers indices showing industrial output.

Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi are both up 0.22%.

U.S. futures were all pointing significantly higher, with Dow futures up … 0.22%!

The one hold-out is Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.72%.

We just got Korean manufacturing PMI, which improved to 50.4 from 50.2.

