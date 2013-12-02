Markets Are Mostly Higher

Rob Wile
Markets are mostly higher as
we kick off global PMI day, when major countries release purchasing managers indices showing industrial output.

Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi are both up 0.22%.

U.S. futures were all pointing significantly higher, with Dow futures up … 0.22%!

The one hold-out is Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.72%.

We just got Korean manufacturing PMI, which improved to 50.4 from 50.2.

