Markets Turn South As Euro Train Wreck Continues At Full Speed

The Euro train wreck continues.



Just this morning we’ve got:

A horrible German Flash PMI number.

A horrible French Flash PMI number.

An announcement from the ECB that it will shut off emergency funding for Cypriot banks by Monday.

And the day’s really just started.

Markets are red.

Italy is down 0.6%. Germany is down 0.8%. France is off 1%.

For more on the Cypriot drop dead date, see here.

