Markets Turn South As Euro Train Wreck Continues At Full Speed

Flickr / Ruin RaiderThe Euro train wreck continues.
Just this morning we’ve got:
- A horrible German Flash PMI number.
- A horrible French Flash PMI number.
- An announcement from the ECB that it will shut off emergency funding for Cypriot banks by Monday.
And the day’s really just started.
Markets are red.
Italy is down 0.6%. Germany is down 0.8%. France is off 1%.
For more on the Cypriot drop dead date, see here.
