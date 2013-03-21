Markets Turn South As Euro Train Wreck Continues At Full Speed

Joe Weisenthal

Flickr / Ruin RaiderThe Euro train wreck continues.

Just this morning we’ve got:

  • A horrible German Flash PMI number.
  • A horrible French Flash PMI number.
  • An announcement from the ECB that it will shut off emergency funding for Cypriot banks by Monday.

And the day’s really just started.

Markets are red.

Italy is down 0.6%. Germany is down 0.8%. France is off 1%.

For more on the Cypriot drop dead date, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.