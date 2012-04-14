MARKETS TUMBLING: DOW OFF 100

Photo: Google Finance
Markets are selling off early in the trading session.The Dow is down 101 points.
The S&P is down 11 points.
The Nasdaq is down 36 points.
Among the biggest losers today are the financial. Wells Fargo and JP Morgan are both off by around 2 per cent, despite announcing better than expected earnings.
Europe is doing much worse.
Spain’s IBEX is off 4 per cent.
Italy’s FTSE/MIB is off 3.5 per cent.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.