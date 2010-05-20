Markets Take Big Turn To The Downside

Update: And an hour later, things look much uglier across the board.



Original post: Very interesting. Markets just turned sharply lower. There’s still nearly 3 hours before the opening bell.

US futures are now looking down over 1%. Oil is back below $69. Silver, gold, and palladium all getting hit hard.

The euro is sliding again.

Here’s a look what the overnight action in S&P futures. Not the big dip.

