The dow is up over 120 points.There are four big pieces of news



New Home Sales crushed expectations.

Richmond Fed manufacturing jumped unexpectedly.

Consumer confidence surged.

Bernanke said risks remain tilted in favour of more easing.

Oh and there’s some subsiding of the Italian panic.

