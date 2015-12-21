PRESENTING: The story of global markets in 2015

There are a few days left in 2015.

Looking back, there were a lot of huge stories in the markets and the economy.

The Federal Reserve ended the era of zero interest rate policy. China’s spectacular stock market went boom and bust. Oil gained and then hit multi-year lows. US stocks had a roller coaster ride and is on track to end lower for the year.

Throughout the year, Business Insider has been giving you reflections of what’s been happening in the market and economy through our Chart of the Day.

We’ve shown you that wage growth pressures have been building (and building). We’ve shown you the steady decline in the Baker Hughes oil rig count. We’ve shown you that stock valuations were too high, then coming back to earth; that consumers were getting more confident; that corporations have seen earnings disappear, and more.

Here we’ve collected all of these charts from the smartest analysts and a few of our own design.

Each chart is accompanied by the headline of the day, a snippet from the story to refresh your memory, and a link so you check out the full post.

Enjoy reminiscing on 2015.

