PRESENTING: The story of global markets in 2015

There are a few days left in 2015.
Looking back, there were a lot of huge stories in the markets and the economy.
The Federal Reserve ended the era of zero interest rate policy. China’s spectacular stock market went boom and bust. Oil gained and then hit multi-year lows. US stocks had a roller coaster ride and is on track to end lower for the year.
Throughout the year, Business Insider has been giving you reflections of what’s been happening in the market and economy through our Chart of the Day.
We’ve shown you that wage growth pressures have been building (and building). We’ve shown you the steady decline in the Baker Hughes oil rig count. We’ve shown you that stock valuations were too high, then coming back to earth; that consumers were getting more confident; that corporations have seen earnings disappear, and more.
Here we’ve collected all of these charts from the smartest analysts and a few of our own design.
Each chart is accompanied by the headline of the day, a snippet from the story to refresh your memory, and a link so you check out the full post.
Enjoy reminiscing on 2015.
'Not that it means anything, but just looking at the chart is a bit nerve-wracking. The S&P 500 is up over 200% from its low. That's more than twice the gains we saw going into the most recent crash.'
'The Yale School of Management publishes a monthly Crash Confidence Index. The index shows the proportion of investors who believe we will avoid a stock-market crash in the next six months.'
'We also think it is possible that US real growth will surpass that of the emerging-market economies for the first time since 1999.'
'Bottom line: Sell-offs happen. And sometimes they're big. But they're normal, and they're no reason to panic.'
'Government employment since the 1970s has grown at a slower rate than employment overall, causing the proportion of government employees among total employees to remain on a mostly downward trend over the last 30 years.'
'The Shiller P/E ratio, which is a price-to-earnings ratio based on 10-year average earnings, is a popular metric and is at its third-highest point ever. Our own Henry Blodget has often used the Shiller P/E to bolster his argument that the stock market is fabulously overvalued and could be primed for a crash.'
'One of the only disappointing parts of last Friday's jobs report was the 0.2% drop in average hourly wages, potentially indicating an ongoing problem in the labour market. But, there's every possibility that the December wage drop will prove to be a fluke of the calendar.'
If the stock market closes higher this year, it will do something it's never done before (January 14)
'The US stock market has been up for six consecutive calendar years -- from 2009 to 2014. If it closes up in 2015 for the seventh year in a row, it will be the first time this happens ever.'
One of the best predictors of recessions is rapidly approaching the here-comes-a-recession Level (January 15)
'Well, one indicator that has a perfect record of predicting recessions is creeping toward some uncomfortable levels: the yield curve.'
'As the price of oil has tumbled, this number has become more closely watched as the market looks for signs that companies are shuttering production as a result of lower prices. On Thursday night, oilfield services company Schlumberger announced that it would cut 9,000 jobs in response to the decline in oil prices.'
'However, the report includes the following chart showing the share of global wealth belonging to the top 1% and the bottom 99%. Except there is a big problem: linear extrapolation.'
'The fall in gas prices was a big part of the drop in the consumer price index seen in December, and economists have argued that the money families save on lower gas prices could spur more consumption on other goods.'
'Of Greece, Portugal, and Ireland, foreign nonbanks hold the biggest share of Irish government debt.'
'And so while the weekly count includes oil and natural gas rigs, this week 49 oil rigs shut down while 6 natural gas rigs were brought online. Oil is where the action is.'
'When stock market bubbles come to a head, they make wild swings both up and down. UBS's Julian Emanuel zoomed into the stock market action during the previous two major market peaks to illustrate this important observation.'
'In the just-released IMF World Economic Outlook the 2015 forecast for the US has been raised by 0.5 to 3.6%. I used to work at the IMF WEO division and I don't recall having seen before a forecast where the US was revised up significantly and everyone else was revised down.'
'But by 2014, $80 a barrel was the breakeven price for 25,000 kbd of production. So in just five years, the amount of oil that was produced with a breakeven price of $80 a barrel more than tripled. And what's more, over this period, oil prices lingered between $90-$100 a barrel.'
'Deflation is a very scary phenomenon. When prices fall, consumers and businesses often hold back on purchases hoping for even lower prices. Economic activity seizes and prices continue to fall in a self-reinforcing cycle.'
'One of the brightest highlights of the report was a big and broad based jump in real personal consumption expenditures at a 4.6% annualized growth rate, the strongest level we've seen since 2006.'
The big US oil companies have confirmed the business spending collapse we've been worried about (February 2)
'Overall for S&P 500 companies, Kostin estimates capital expenditures will decline 3% year-over-year to $676 billion.'
'Eventually, federal reform is inevitable but it is far from clear that it will come about as part of this year's debate on infrastructure financing.'
'And via Mark Perry at the American Enterprise Institute, oil production in January was at the highest monthly level since October 1973 -- 41 years ago. This surge comes even as data from Baker Hughes shows that rig counts continue to decline.'
'And what's more, BofA notes that Greece has spent 90 of the past 192 years in either default or debt restructuring.'
'As the price of oil has cratered, so have the number of oil rigs in use. But in its most recent earnings announcement, Baker Hughes -- which also said it would cut 7,000 jobs -- said that in past downturns in oil prices, the number of rigs in use have fallen by 40%-60%.'
'And so as the crash in oil prices takes it toll on America's largest oil companies, the 500 biggest companies now face the collective specter of no sales growth this year.'
'A report from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said that US Crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels last week. This was more than the 3.6 million barrel increase that was expected.'
'On Thursday, the January report on retail sales showed food services and drinking places saw the biggest year-over-year jump for any kind of business, as sales increased 11.3%.'
'Only 11 work stoppages, including both strikes and lockouts, involving at least 1,000 workers began in 2014, tied with 2010 for the second lowest number on record.'
'Household debt grew to $11.83 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2014.'
'Marlboro achieved record retail share of 43.8% (in 2014), larger than the next 10 brands combined.'
David Rosenberg doesn't know how to feel about this force anchoring 90% of the industrialized world (February 19)
'Deflation is a scary monster. Falling prices encourage businesses and consumers to wait for even lower prices. But that in turn causes economic activity to seize up, which makes prices fall even further.'
'This sets the Fed up to hike rates at a faster pace over the next year than the front end of the rates curve is pricing in.'
'The roughly four-to-one between payrolls growth and potential labour force growth in 2014 was stronger than in any year since the 1950s!'
'And now for the really big picture, via a speech from the Bank of England's Andy Haldane -- and flagged in a research note by Citi -- here is a look at interest rates since 3000 BC.'
Robert Shiller's revered stock market valuation ratio is crappy at predicting 12-month returns (February 25)
'Intuitively, you'd think that a high CAPE would be followed by low or negative returns, while a low CAPE would be followed by higher positive returns. This would manifest as blue dots going from the top left to the bottom right.
By eyeballing it, it's obvious the trend is not clear.'
'This deflation is nothing to worry about. For a net importer like the US, lower gasoline prices are a good thing'
'The rig count decline is still not sufficient, in our view, to achieve the slowdown in US production growth required to balance the oil market.'
'When you see a commodity business suddenly double its profit margins, that raises red flags.'
'While workers rejoice, some investors are nervous about the impact that higher wages (and the cost to companies) may have on earnings growth.
But according to Citi's Tobias Levkovich, these concerns are overblown.'
Americans are spending more at bars and restaurants than grocery stores for the first time in history (March 4)
'This chart, which we first saw from economist Mark Perry, shows that in January, spending at bars at restaurants totaled $50,475,000,000 against $50,466,000,000 spent at grocery stores.'
'So, whatever we think about the true increase in February payrolls, we have to temper our expectations for Friday's first stab at the number.'
'Only three (bull markets) since World War II have lasted this long.'
'Job growth is now running at a 3.3 million annual rate; this is the strongest performance since the 12 months ending March 2000.'
'It's the performance of the S&P 500 (purple line) versus the performance of holding the just the stock of the S&P 500 company with the biggest market cap (multi-coloured line).'
'Such a strong six year run up in US equities has only been seen twice since 1900, i.e., back in 1929 and 1999, neither of which ended well.'
'For instance, if an investor stayed fully invested in the S&P 500 from 1995 through 2014, they would have had a 9.85% annualized return.'
'Valuation metrics in some sectors do appear substantially stretched -- particularly those for smaller firms in the social media and biotechnology industries, despite a notable downturn in equity prices for such firms early in the year.'
'However, at roughly 16.8 times the 2015 earnings forecast by BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research's equity strategy team, Tech stocks are nowhere near the lofty valuations of 2000.'
'Therefore, we believe investors are likely overstating the importance of elevated P/E levels as it relates to potential market performance in the coming months.'
'Butters included a chart showing that dividends per share (the blue line) have grown at an amazingly fast rate and are at a 20-year high.'
'Here's a look at the gap the unemployment rate must close until we once again see economists declaring that we've reached 'full employment.''
'In my view, the risks are rising that the Fed is becoming too pessimistic about the outlook.'
'What are consumers doing with the extra money? (The chart) appears to show that much of the benefit from lower gas prices is being saved.'
'Investors should view any market pressure as a buying opportunity.'
Stock market trading volumes are on the rise for the first time in years, and that could be bad (March 25)
'In the coming months, we should expect higher volatility and higher volumes across all asset classes, as more and more investors realise that the Fed is actually going to hike rates this summer.'
'With oil prices unlikely to recover anytime soon, in our view, the crunch in capital spending in the sector has some way yet to run.'
'Remarkable really, hard to explain with savings rates averaging 4.5% September/October/November, jumping to 4.9% December, 5.5% January and now today 5.8% in February.'
'Once the unemployment rate among people out of work less than six months falls to an extremely low level, as it recently has, employers may be forced to bid up increasingly scarce skilled labour.'
'US railroads now carry 33.7 million barrels of oil a month across the country.'
'Consensus expectations of growth have proven consistently too optimistic, leading to systematic downward revisions.'
'But despite the report disappointing to expectations, job gains are still solid and the unemployment rate for an essential part of the economy is still sinking: college graduates.'
'Consumer import price inflation is likely to continue to drop, as weak inflation overseas continues and weak commodity prices and the strong dollar work their way into consumer prices.'
'Someone please tell the data-dependent 17 members of the Federal Open Market Committee: the labour market is stronger than you think.'
'But this bar has been taken so low, companies might just be able to clear it.'
'The lack of US retail investor interest in stocks has been stunning and equity market tops usually consist of overly aggressive individual investor interest in the asset class.'
'Looking at all the indicators on capacity, monetary policy, and inflation today versus the exact same phase of the other modern-day long cycles of the 1990s and 2000s, this current one still has a lot of legs.'
'Based on the earnings calls to date, the stronger US dollar has been cited by the most companies in the index as a factor that either had a negative impact on earnings or revenues for Q1, or is expected to have a negative impact on earnings and revenues in future quarters.'
'Indeed, Americans did so much cutting that the household debt service ratio -- that is periodic debt payments as a percentage of total disposable income -- is near a record low of 9.9%.'
'You'd think that when Wall Street experts cut expectations for earnings, stock prices would fall.
But that simply hasn't been true. And it hasn't been true for decades.'
'In recent years we've explained this phenomenally low default environment by discussing the increasingly artificial demand for fixed income which has allowed more borrowers to access capital markets at cheaper rates.'
'West Coast ports account for more than half of all inbound containers to the US.'
The risk of a market shock causing spillovers is worse today than it was before the financial crisis (April 20)
'According to a new study from the IMF, correlations in general are much more elevated these days than they were before the financial crisis.'
Wall Street's strategists and stock pickers have switched places for the first time in 7 years (April 21)
'In other words, Lee seems to be implying that he and his peers are more right while the stock analysts out there are more wrong'
'Barclays' Jonathan Glionna offers a much more granular look at the history of PEs and future returns in a note to clients this week. And in an incredible feat, he crammed all of the information into one chart.'
'Over the long term, the stock market news will be good.'
'A new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey published Friday finds that US investors have pulled $79B out of equities year to date -- including net outflows in 9 of the past 10 weeks -- despite stock prices continuing to break new record highs.'
'While the absolute earnings upside largely reflects the 'beat and guide lower' that occurred last quarter, the revenue weakness coupled with the large earnings beat relative to consensus is the key to assessing margins.'
'If the data are recalculated using fixed pre-crash employment weights, wage growth is now running at about 2.3% year-over-year, a bit more than the 2.1% increase in the published numbers in the year to March.'
Here's a $1.2 trillion pile of cash, and it's not on corporate or government balance sheets (April 29)
'On conservative estimates, the combined firepower from corporate cash, re-leveraging and private equity 'dry powder' is $4.2trn, or 10% of global market cap.'
'And just a day after the disappointing Q1 GDP release, the Atlanta Fed has news about Q2: the economy will grow by just 0.9%, according to their latest forecast.'
'ECI wages and salaries (dark blue) are now exactly where they were when fed funds began to rise in 2004.'
'We are not saying to 'Sell in May,' as we are still constructive on the market, but rather our main message is to manage expectations over the next few months.'
'The recent dip in Americans' economic confidence -- which is being dragged down largely by the lower economic outlook component -- is likely the culmination of a variety of economic factors.'
'But with the prospects of higher rates not too far off, the big risk is that investors start dumping these bonds as higher quality bonds become more attractive and the risk profile of these companies increases.'
''We have global bond yields going back to the 16th century and only in the 1570s and 1930s have yields been as low as they have been in recent months.'
The timing of the first rate hike could come down to how the Fed looks at these 2 wage indicators (May 8)
'The more confident the Fed is in wage growth, the more likely it will begin raising rates sooner than later.'
'From the late nineties through the Great Recession, this relationship was very strong: big increases in unemployment were associated with big decreases in births, and big decreases in unemployment happened at the same time as big upward jumps in the number of births.'
'So for years companies have been delevering their balance sheets. In other words, they have been cutting back on debt.
And seven years after the crisis, there's not much evidence suggesting the big companies are back to boosting debt as a percentage of their balance sheets.'
What earnings growth would have looked like if oil didn't crash and the dollar didn't surge (May 13)
'according to his analysis, the oil price swing cut 7.2 percentage points from earnings growth and the stronger dollar hacked 4.3 percentage points.'
'According to data from UBS, as of last week, traders continued to add to short positions on S&P 500 E-mini futures, meaning these folks were betting that stock prices would fall.'
''Not coincidentally,' Barclays wrote, 'these are periods when the U.S. economy experienced a recession and the S&P 500 declined. Overall, the staples sector captures most of its relative return when the market is falling, confirming the sector's reputation for being defensive.''
'Clearly, clients have been buying European and Japanese equities at the expense of the US. And buying from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and central banks, i.e. investors not captured by weekly flow data, may be propping up US equity indices.'
'(S)ome of the best and most consistent average returns have occurred when interest rates have risen from very low levels -- as is currently the case.'
'(O)nly over the last couple of months have consumers come to believe that lower prices are here to stay.'
'Because there are so many variables to consider, you'd think these earnings forecasts would have a pretty wide dispersion. The dispersion of these estimates tends to be pretty tight, however, and getting tighter.'
'(M)any measures of flow and positioning suggest investors have yet to catch up with the underlying improvement in relative equity performance.'
'As you can see, this measure signalled similar warnings ahead of the dotcom bubble bursting the global financial crisis coming to a head.'
'The four-week moving average of initial jobless claims has been in decline, and last week it fell to 266,250 -- the lowest level since April 15, 2000.'
The Shanghai stock market crashed on Thursday -- here's what it looks like next to the US markets (May 28)
'With a total end of April market cap of $5.6 trillion, Shanghai is the third largest exchange in the world after the two big US exchanges.'
'The other statistic that was fascinating yesterday was that turnover (Bloomberg) on the (Shanghai and Shenzen) bourses discussed above was at a record $380bn on Thursday surpassing the $248bn on US stock exchanges and just under $9bn in the UK.'
'In an interview with Goldman Sachs published over the weekend, the Yale professor and Nobel Laureate said there is a 'bubble element' to the behaviour we're seeing in the stock market.'
'On Tuesday, Barclays increased its estimate for second quarter GDP to 2.6% from an earlier estimate of as low as 2.3% after Monday's personal income and spending report.'
'The Goldman analysts found that after fees only 43% of the funds have outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2015.'
'Adjustable-rate mortgages, also known as floating-rate mortgages, see their interest rates reset as some benchmark interest rates move. When rates are falling, the borrower wins as their mortgage rate falls.'
'Global bonds sold off this week. And now stocks have started following suit.'
'UBS economist Sam Coffin looked at the relationship between the number of unemployed people per job opening and a broad and reliable measure of wages and other employee compensation.'
'Ever since the Fed ended its latest round of QE last October, volatility has remained low, and stock prices have continued to drift higher.'
'We looked at the final 30 minutes of trading year to date and found the market has lost -2% over that time frame.'
'Currently, this measure is just above 27x, a level we've seen only before stock market crashes in the 1920s, the dotcom bubble, and the global financial crisis of just a few years ago.'
''The current 12-month forward P/E ratio is 16.8,' FactSet's John Butters said on Friday. 'This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (13.8) and the 10-year average (14.1).''
'On average, 22 companies, or 4.4%, are added to or removed from the index each year.'
'Governments should encourage the growth of equity markets, because they tend to be associated with economic development.'
'The new dot plot shows that all 17 members expect that the appropriate federal funds rate for the end of 2015 should be under 1%, with the median member seeing rates between 0.5% and 0.75%. That would appear to signal an end to zero interest rate policy, and thus rate hikes later this year.'
'Jeffrey Kleintop at Charles Schwab pointed out that based on GDP projections, 2015 is setting up to be the first time that the three biggest developed economies have all grown in a year since 2010.'
Here's what stock market valuations look like if you add back all the bad stuff companies like to take out (June 19)
'In other words, companies tend to make accounting adjustments in the income statements that make their businesses seem more profitable and their stocks more cheap.'
'At the start of the year, almost all investors saw bund yields under 0.5% in the next three months.
This prediction was spectacularly wrong, as bund yields exploded higher and as of Monday were sitting near 0.9%.'
'The Standard & Poor's 500 Index hasn't posted a gain or loss of 2% or more for 126 days, the longest streak since one ending in February 2007.'
'So, for example, people who are unemployed would have been considered to have participated in 'work and work-related activities' for zero hours, and are incorporated into the average as such.'
Back on March 3, 2009 (via Goldman Sachs), Obama said, ''(W)hat you're now seeing is profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you've got a long-term perspective on it.''
'Greece has not been mentioned in any of the earnings calls conducted by S&P 500 companies during the month of June.'
'This chart, from a note written by ING's Mark Cliffe earlier this year, shows why Greece's economic troubles deserve to be described by the word 'crisis.''
'But given its close ties, you could easily argue that the countries of the European Union make for one big economy. Indeed, you would be arguing that it's the world's largest economy.'
'They found that the vast majority of crashes came right after the release of earnings statements or earnings pre-statements.'
'In June, 35 companies went public. That's the most since that peak month in August 2000.'
'While it certainly isn't the worst we've seen in recent history, it's notable as one of the few not related to war.'
'For most Chinese households, consumption is driven by income growth not fluctuations in their assets, according to Qu. And most people put the bulk of their wealth in cash and deposits rather than stocks.'
'The fact that outstanding HELOC balance levels are returning to housing bubble levels tells Gundlach that consumers may be entering a borrowing frenzy.'
'In many ways, the US is looking like the best economy to be exposed to if you're an investor.'
'The Shanghai Composite exploded 155% from its 52-week low to its 52-week high 5,178 in June. From there it crashed 32% to 3,507 on Wednesday.'
'Still, $5.6 trillion worth of debt remains on S&P 500 balance sheets, and it will eventually come due.'
'Overall, global sovereign creditworthiness has declined slightly since on the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.'
''In our view, the quilt illustrates the importance of portfolio diversification and regular rebalancing,' Stoltzfus writes. 'On its own, each asset class can be quite volatile, but a mix of assets in a balanced portfolio can lower overall volatility.''
'Bloomberg's chief Asia economist Tom Orlik points out that the recent boom in the Chinese stock market boosted the financial sector, and caused it to grow at more than twice the growth rate of the whole economy.'
'However, much like Marlon Brando's prizefighting character Terry Malloy, the bears are bloodied and have little to show for their tenacity of recent weeks.'
'On Friday, Nasdaq -- the company, not the index -- noted that its index is currently in the midst of a 10-quarter winning streak, topping the 9-quarter streak seen back during the tech bubble.'
'So, even though the S&P has more than tripled since the trough of 2009, barely any new money has come into the market.'
'Writing on Tuesday, Mikkelsen noted 'US stocks declined following earnings misses from high profile Dow constituents IBM and (United Technologies), with the DJIA down 1% on the day compared with a loss of 0.43% for the S&P 500.''
'Back in May, the World Gold Council came out with its quarterly report on gold demand, which showed that demand dropped by 11 tonnes, or 1%, year-over-year.'
'The last time this happened, it was the Dow that stood still for six months in 1904. But then something else happened: Stocks surged 43% over the next two quarters.'
'On Monday, stocks finished lower for the 5th straight day, the third time this year the stock market has had a decline this long. In 2014, there were no declines that lasted longer than 3 straight days.'
'By 'bad chart,' O'Hara means charts with defined downtrends -- meaning the line is more or less moving down and to the right. By 'good chart,' O'Hara means charts with defined uptrends -- meaning the line is more less moving up and to the right.'
'Gallup also noted that the current poll, based on responses from the week ending July 26, showed that 23% of Americans said the economy was good or excellent, compared to 32% rating it as poor.'
'The strong dollar is one of the biggest stories in the global financial markets right now. At 97.47, the US dollar index is up over 19% from a year ago.'
Using out results as a predictor of future returns isn't going to help one bit.
Check out the whole post»
'This strategy underperforms the market on a cumulative basis since 1960 both overall and during every decade, given the best days typically follow the worst days.'
'According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Savita Subramanian, trying to play the timing game is walking a razor's edge.'
'Among other things, he found that history is not on the consensus' side.
'The dollar has historically fallen after the first Fed rate hike; indeed, the first rate hike on the last five tightening cycles was associated with a dollar weakening by around 10% over the following three months,' he said.'
'It appears that rating agencies are oftentimes 'late to the game,' as their ratings decision usually occurs after materially negative information has already been well disseminated in the investor community.'
There are 2 conflicting interpretations of the Fed right now, and both parties are feeling equally emboldened (August 10)
''Fed Funds remain far too low compared to any measure of nominal growth, but the slowdown in the pace of both employment and wage growth reinforces the impression of a very modest economic cycle and a very, very low peak in rates when they finally do rise.'
'For Asian currencies, excluding Japan, Morgan Stanley writes, 'the major victims of the above policy changes in China are countries with high export exposure and export competitiveness with China which are coincidentally also suffering from issues of disinflation and overcapacity.'
'But before we see any further depreciation, check out Orlik's chart detailing the yuan's tumultuous moves over the decade since the PBoC broke the dollar peg in 2005.'
'While the S&P 500 has more than tripled since its lows in March 2009, investor sentiment shows little sign of mania.'
'To date, 3% CNY devaluation is unlikely to have much impact on domestic growth or commodity demand fundamentals as the CNY remains 15% stronger on a trade-weighted basis versus a year ago.'
Profits aren't actually growing -- companies are just fudging the numbers more than usual (August 17)
'Some slick accounting maneuvers may be making S&P 500 companies appear more profitable than they really are.'
'Corporate profitability recovered smartly during the early years of this recovery, but similar to past cycles, has slowed in recent years.'
'The latest CPI data showed that shelter costs rose 0.4% in July from June and have risen every other month this year. Compared with last year, they are up 3.1%.'
'And now, after relative confidence that it could be next month, markets are getting more doubtful about the idea that the Fed will lift off at its next meeting.'
'And over the last 239 years there have some changes in the types of energies consumed: wood is no longer in vogue, while clean energies like solar and nuclear are making waves.'
'The divergence between global commodity prices and equities is not a new theme but the danger now is that they begin to re-correlate - as they did when the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 and what had previously been an emerging market crisis became a US recession.'
'Note the big dip in the blue line after year five. That's Oct. 19, 1987, the day the Dow plunged a breathtaking 22% in one day.'
'The PE based on trailing 12-month earnings is back to its long-run average. While the PE based on expected earnings for the next 12 months remains a hair above average, Bianco thinks it's nevertheless attractive.'
'But history shows that panicking and dumping stocks during bouts of volatility is probably themost costly mistake an investor can make.'
'In fact, the daily outflows from equity funds on Tuesday hit their highest level since 2007, with investors withdrawing $19 billion (£12.32 billion), an astonishingly large figure.'
'Despite myriad of signs that say inflation is low, staying low, and perhaps going lower, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is sanguine about price stability.'
'This is a troubling sign, as Korea's exports represent the world's imports. Because it is the first monthly set of hard economic numbers from a major economy, economists across Wall Street dub South Korean exports as the global economic 'canary in the coal mine.''
'According to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets, the correlation between stock prices hit a 15-year high on the day we saw the Dow crash 1,089 points and the S&P 500 closed down 3.9%. People were dumping everything.'
'But for all of the hand-wringing about when the Fed's first move comes, monetary policy around the world is still very, very easy.'
'But lately, the stock market has started to make intuitive sense again as we witnessed prices fall along with earnings estimates.'
'Spain, Russia, and Brazil lead the way as the most 'miserable.' Spain's high misery number can be attributed primarily to unemployment, while for Russia and Brazil it's more about that rising inflation.'
'The surge in the number of job openings in recent months is now taking on epic proportions' (September 9)
'The data in absolute terms, and relative to the level of unemployment and the population, now signal unambiguously that the labour market is unable to supply the people companies need.'
'The Fed now risks being wrong footed, and the problem for the stock market today is the Fed is 'threatening' to raise interest rates at a time when S&P 500 earnings growth is actually negative.'
'But as the chart below from Morgan Stanley shows, even a slight change in stance makes the US look different from developed and emerging markets.'
'And the Nobel laureate's concern can be summed up in this chart, which shows a steady decline in the valuation of the stock market from both institutional and individual buyers.'
'And so the recent move in the 2-year does not imply that traders expect the Fed to lift rates this Thursday. It does, however, indicate that the bond market is positioning for higher rates.'
'Given our view that the Fed will prefer to avoid delivering big surprises, the current low market-implied probability of a September liftoff (among other considerations) should dissuade the Fed from hiking at the September FOMC meeting.'
'The new dot plot shows a much more dovish view of future rates than the last release in June.'
'During bouts of panic and fear in the markets, asset correlations, or the degree to which the prices of two assets move in the same direction, spike. When correlations go up as prices are tanking, it means people are just dumping everything with little regard to the asset-specific fundamentals.'
'With limited growth opportunities in a low interest rate environment, many CFOs have argued buying back stock is the best way to boost shareholder value in the near-term.
While buybacks have been booming since the financial crisis, they have leveled off lately.'
Here's the major trend exacerbating labour shortages in the American homebuilding business (September 23)
'Chris Porter at John Burns Real Estate Consulting believes that much of this can be explained by changes in immigration, particularly with Mexico.'
'The US Economic Policy Uncertainty News-Based Index in blue and the Bloomberg News Story Keyword Search 'shutdown' in red. Both suggest that people are not interested in reading about the looming government shutdown -- or what it would mean for the economy.'
'The key to this positive historical performance is earnings growth. Valuation multiples typically contract as the Fed tightens.'
ROSENBERG: The world has a 'reliable buyer of last resort' -- it's smaller than the US economy but bigger than China's (September 28)
'But some of Wall Street's biggest bulls write that there's one sub-economy that deserves more attention: the US consumer.'
'To make matters worse, companies have employed aggressive accounting maneuvers to accurately reporting certain costs from their publicized financial results. These adjusted items include stock compensation, restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, and takeover costs.'
The US economy is telling 2 stories, and the good story is way better than the bad story (September 30)
'That stark dichotomy between the fortunes of consumers and exporters is playing out in a variety of stats and company results.'
'After reviewing 11,295 ratings, FactSet's John Butters found that the the aggregate of analysts' expectations (you can derive analysts' implied target for the S&P 500 by combining their price targets for the respective companies they cover) imply that the S&P 500 will rocket 20% to 2,317.'
'In fact, through most of this bull market we have seen stock prices actually go up despite earnings expectations coming down. This is a trend we have been keeping track of for years.'
'US (earnings per share) growth has been very disappointing this year, with Q3 earnings likely to decline (yoy) for the second quarter in a row.'
'While P/E multiples have been shown to reveal what may happen in long-run returns, they're actually quite terrible at predicting what'll happen in the near term Indeed, they tend to drift for long periods of time, which means prices could keep falling making valuations even more attractive.'
'Wealthier and healthier, influencers and creators -- women now represent one of the most powerful economic cohorts not only the in United States but also the world.'
'Weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance (aka jobless claims) are near their lowest level in 42 years.'
'In other words, the last time we had consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth, the US economy was in recession.'
'However, the economy managed to escape recessions during periods when it was the energy sector leading the way down. As such, strategists believe it's important to consider what earnings look like excluding the recent drags from oil prices.'
'As of September, the median household sees its spending growing just 3.18%, the lowest level in the survey's two year history.'
'The markets are a funny beast, because not only are they off of their lows, they're almost all the way back to the levels they were at at the beginning of the summer.'
'While there are indicators signalling contraction, there are many others signalling expansion.'
'In addition to explaining how the 'very whippy price action in recent trading' is bad for sentiment, Antczak noted that the mix of investors in the corporate bond market has shifted significantly.
'But Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg pointed out in a client note Monday that the yield curve remained positively sloped then. It's still positively sloped now (although it's possible it can invert even with short-term interest rates near zero as they are today), and Rosenberg said he would use it as a forecasting tool today.'
'So, a widening of high yield spreads is only going to matter for a limited number of modestly-sized companies in the S&P 500.'
'One of the possible explanations for the slowdown in payroll in growth in recent months is that the pool of labour has shrunk to the point where employers can't find the people they want to hire.'
'And the outflows from US stocks, at $260 billion over the last decade or so, have been the largest across not only all regions but all asset classes.'
'The S&P 500 is up 9.9% from its September low of 1,887. The index is right around 2,075, which is just a hair above the 2,059 level where it began the year.'
'So far, he points out, those in the consumer discretionary sector are leading the way in surprising the pros.'
'The 'McCulley indicator' -- which measures 'core' capex orders, or orders of capital goods excluding military orders and planes -- is now at its lowest level since 2009.'
'In light of that, it's important to point out that the US stock market is not the US economy. And therefore, things that hit the stock market will not necessarily affect the US economy as a whole the same way.'
'On Thursday, the first estimate of third quarter GDP showed inflation-adjusted personal consumption expenditures on gasoline rose 4.1% over the prior year, the most in at least 15 years.'
'The prospect of tighter monetary policy via interest-rate hikes has many fearing that the dollar could actually get stronger. But history shows the exact opposite tends to happen.'
'Developed and emerging markets, however, have moved in lockstep as the world has seen a widespread rebound in the last two months. But now, emerging markets are starting to look soft again.'
'In its latest global macro survey, Barclays found that the number of investors who think the Fed changing its policy stance is the biggest risk to the market is at a 2-year low.'
'This one chart tells the whole story of the US economy right now: manufacturing down, services up.'
American jobs that serve Americans are growing faster than jobs that serve the rest of the world (November 5)
'While our calculations are a bit rough and there is clear overlap, domestic-facing sectors have fared much better.'
'Average hourly earnings grew 2.5% between October 2014 and October 2015, the highest growth rate we have seen since the Great Recession.'
'If you exclude the effects of low oil prices and unfavorable foreign exchange, earnings are growing.'
'And despite seven years of zero-interest rates and quantitative easing, interest payments have climbed by nearly 40% since 2008. The rate of interest paid, however, has fallen to around 4% from nearly 6% since 2009.'
'Both the manufacturing and the services sectors are having a harder time recruiting people today than they did during the credit bubble in the mid-2000s.'
'A rising quit rate is understood to reflect increasing confidence among the workforce. And according to the new JOLTS report, quits continue to greatly outpace layoffs and discharges combined.'
'While this portion is elevated, stock buybacks remain overwhelmingly funded with internally generated funds rather than debt (net debt as % of total assets is near record lows).'
'According to a chart from Deutsche Bank, as sales and profit growth have retreated, companies' consistent purchases of their own shares have prevented earnings-per-share, or EPS, growth from going negative.'
'Oil production in North Dakota fell year-over-year in September for the first time in 11 years.'
'A November survey by Gallup found that US adults are planning on spending about $830 on average on Christmas gifts this year.'
'If you're looking for a chart that illustrates a long-term, worldwide industrial slowdown, look no further than Caterpillar's monthly sales figures.'
Here's why you should have no qualms about demanding a raise if you work in construction (November 20)
'Average earnings in construction jobs have been running at around 2.5% this year, but if the following chart and commentary from Bank of America is any indication, wages in this sector are about to accelerate.'
'In warmer winters, Q1 data tends to skew higher than usual. Factor in the last two super cold winters, which made the previous two Q1's look worse than they might have been, and it could be double-y skewed higher this year.'
''Our work suggests that valuation is a poor short-term timing indicator, but the single-most important determinant of long-term returns,' Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Savita Subramanian said.'
'The drawback of low oil prices on business spending is over, according to one economist.'
'So as much as stocks tend to go up, they frequently also go down sharply. But those downturns are also followed by recoveries. And on net, the patient investor ends positive.'
'Via Deutsche Bank's Torsten Sløk, we find that nearly 20% of men between the ages of 25 and 34 live at home. As a point of comparison, about 12% of women this age are living at home.'
'''Our data, going back to 2006, show in every year except last, the bottom decile year to date performers entering December have not only outperformed the S&P 500 into February, but also outperformed the top performing decile,' O'Hara noted.'
'And now, China is facing an economic slowdown amid a government-sponsored shift towards the service sector and away from manufacturing, the 'Made in China' story is falling apart as Mexico and Brazil become more attractive for global manufacturers.'
'But as 'cool' as all of these buildings are, glitzy construction booms have historically coincided with the beginnings of economic downturns. In economics-speak, a record-breaking skyscraper may be a leading indicator of a downturn.'
'The chart, which comes to us from Deutsche Bank's Torsten Sløk, shows how employment in goods-producing industries -- think construction and manufacturing -- has rebounded but been mostly flat since the recession.
Meanwhile service sector employment, which includes a wide range of jobs like waiters, teachers, ad copywriters, and lawyers, has been surging.'
'In other words, you may know that earnings expectations will sour. But you may actually lose money trading on what may be correct information. This is why investing in stocks can be an incredibly frustrating exercise for even the most patient people.'
The market has gone nowhere this year, which could be great news for stocks in December (December 8)
''The eleven years when the market was basically unchanged through November (-2.5% to +2.5%), the market returned +3.2% in December with only one down December in 1934 (-.4%),' wrote O'Hara in a note to clients Tuesday.'
''As we believe we are entering a new regime of slowly rising rates and a stronger dollar, what worked the last 30 years is unlikely to be leadership in the new regime.''
'During a presentation on Thursday, Deutsche Bank's Chief International Economist Torsten Slok shared this chart, which he informally called, 'the central bank hall of shame.'
It picks on eight countries, whose central banks hike rates, only to cut rates once again soon after.'
'And so what this data shows is that investors have been piling into assets that won't earn much return but will simply preserve an investor's capital.'
'Importantly, the fed funds rate serves as a benchmark for interest rates around the world. So, the looming hike actually matters for regular people who are borrowing to buy cars and using credit cards in their everyday spending.'
'And as the business cycle proceeds, wage growth will eat into profit margins in a big way.'
'The effective rate has not yet responded to today's decision to raise the target rate, but will likely do so in the coming days as the Fed moves to implement that decision.'
