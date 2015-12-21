PRESENTING: The story of global markets in 2015

There are a few days left in 2015.

Looking back, there were a lot of huge stories in the markets and the economy.

The Federal Reserve ended the era of zero interest rate policy. China’s spectacular stock market went boom and bust. Oil gained and then hit multi-year lows. US stocks had a roller coaster ride and is on track to end lower for the year.

Throughout the year, Business Insider has been giving you reflections of what’s been happening in the market and economy through our Chart of the Day.

We’ve shown you that wage growth pressures have been building (and building). We’ve shown you the steady decline in the Baker Hughes oil rig count. We’ve shown you that stock valuations were too high, then coming back to earth; that consumers were getting more confident; that corporations have seen earnings disappear, and more.

Here we’ve collected all of these charts from the smartest analysts and a few of our own design.

Each chart is accompanied by the headline of the day, a snippet from the story to refresh your memory, and a link so you check out the full post.

Enjoy reminiscing on 2015.

This annotated S&P 500 chart gives investors the chills (January 5)

JP Morgan

'Not that it means anything, but just looking at the chart is a bit nerve-wracking. The S&P 500 is up over 200% from its low. That's more than twice the gains we saw going into the most recent crash.'

More and more investors are convinced a stock-market crash is coming (January 6)

Yale School of Management

'The Yale School of Management publishes a monthly Crash Confidence Index. The index shows the proportion of investors who believe we will avoid a stock-market crash in the next six months.'

The US economy is on the verge of achieving something that's been unthinkable for years (January 7)

Nuveen Investments

'We also think it is possible that US real growth will surpass that of the emerging-market economies for the first time since 1999.'

Big scary stock market sell-offs happen all of the time in bull markets (January 8)

JP Morgan

'Bottom line: Sell-offs happen. And sometimes they're big. But they're normal, and they're no reason to panic.'

The percentage of workers in government is at a 54-year low (January 9)

FRED

'Government employment since the 1970s has grown at a slower rate than employment overall, causing the proportion of government employees among total employees to remain on a mostly downward trend over the last 30 years.'

By this measure, the market has never been more expensive (January 12)

Wells Capital Management

'The Shiller P/E ratio, which is a price-to-earnings ratio based on 10-year average earnings, is a popular metric and is at its third-highest point ever. Our own Henry Blodget has often used the Shiller P/E to bolster his argument that the stock market is fabulously overvalued and could be primed for a crash.'

Wage pressures are building up in the US job market (January 13)

@M_McDonough

'One of the only disappointing parts of last Friday's jobs report was the 0.2% drop in average hourly wages, potentially indicating an ongoing problem in the labour market. But, there's every possibility that the December wage drop will prove to be a fluke of the calendar.'

If the stock market closes higher this year, it will do something it's never done before (January 14)

DoubleLine Capital

'The US stock market has been up for six consecutive calendar years -- from 2009 to 2014. If it closes up in 2015 for the seventh year in a row, it will be the first time this happens ever.'

One of the best predictors of recessions is rapidly approaching the here-comes-a-recession Level (January 15)

Deutsche Bank

'Well, one indicator that has a perfect record of predicting recessions is creeping toward some uncomfortable levels: the yield curve.'

US rig count falls by most in 5 years (January 16)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'As the price of oil has tumbled, this number has become more closely watched as the market looks for signs that companies are shuttering production as a result of lower prices. On Thursday night, oilfield services company Schlumberger announced that it would cut 9,000 jobs in response to the decline in oil prices.'

This chart shows the big problem with that inequality study everybody's talking about (January 20)

Oxfam

'However, the report includes the following chart showing the share of global wealth belonging to the top 1% and the bottom 99%. Except there is a big problem: linear extrapolation.'

Gas prices have fallen for a record 16 straight weeks (January 21)

FRED

'The fall in gas prices was a big part of the drop in the consumer price index seen in December, and economists have argued that the money families save on lower gas prices could spur more consumption on other goods.'

Here are the owners of European sovereign debt (January 22)

Deutsche Bank

'Of Greece, Portugal, and Ireland, foreign nonbanks hold the biggest share of Irish government debt.'

The number of US oil rigs has dropped almost 20% from its October high (January 23)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'And so while the weekly count includes oil and natural gas rigs, this week 49 oil rigs shut down while 6 natural gas rigs were brought online. Oil is where the action is.'

Stock market bubbles don't just burst suddenly -- they're wild processes (January 26)

UBS

'When stock market bubbles come to a head, they make wild swings both up and down. UBS's Julian Emanuel zoomed into the stock market action during the previous two major market peaks to illustrate this important observation.'

Here's something you don't see every day (January 27)

Deutsche Bank

'In the just-released IMF World Economic Outlook the 2015 forecast for the US has been raised by 0.5 to 3.6%. I used to work at the IMF WEO division and I don't recall having seen before a forecast where the US was revised up significantly and everyone else was revised down.'

How the American shale boom warped the oil production cost curve (January 28)

Goldman Sachs

'But by 2014, $80 a barrel was the breakeven price for 25,000 kbd of production. So in just five years, the amount of oil that was produced with a breakeven price of $80 a barrel more than tripled. And what's more, over this period, oil prices lingered between $90-$100 a barrel.'

Europe's largest economy is officially in deflation (January 29)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'Deflation is a very scary phenomenon. When prices fall, consumers and businesses often hold back on purchases hoping for even lower prices. Economic activity seizes and prices continue to fall in a self-reinforcing cycle.'

American consumers are loving life (January 30)

FRED

'One of the brightest highlights of the report was a big and broad based jump in real personal consumption expenditures at a 4.6% annualized growth rate, the strongest level we've seen since 2006.'

The big US oil companies have confirmed the business spending collapse we've been worried about (February 2)

Goldman Sachs

'Overall for S&P 500 companies, Kostin estimates capital expenditures will decline 3% year-over-year to $676 billion.'

The President's budget proposal probably won't help America's dying bridges (February 3)

Goldman Sachs

'Eventually, federal reform is inevitable but it is far from clear that it will come about as part of this year's debate on infrastructure financing.'

US oil production is still going through the roof (February 4)

@Mark_J_Perry

'And via Mark Perry at the American Enterprise Institute, oil production in January was at the highest monthly level since October 1973 -- 41 years ago. This surge comes even as data from Baker Hughes shows that rig counts continue to decline.'

Greece has spent 90 of the past 192 years in financial crisis (February 5)

BAML

'And what's more, BofA notes that Greece has spent 90 of the past 192 years in either default or debt restructuring.'

US oil drillers continue to shut down rigs at a breakneck pace (February 6)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'As the price of oil has cratered, so have the number of oil rigs in use. But in its most recent earnings announcement, Baker Hughes -- which also said it would cut 7,000 jobs -- said that in past downturns in oil prices, the number of rigs in use have fallen by 40%-60%.'

Sales growth for America's big companies is now expected to be zero (February 9)

Goldman Sachs

'And so as the crash in oil prices takes it toll on America's largest oil companies, the 500 biggest companies now face the collective specter of no sales growth this year.'

Wall Street analysts are pretty terrible at forecasting corporate profits (February 10)

Citi

''(A)nalysts are usually too bullish on corporate profits.'

US crude oil inventories are at their highest level in at least 80 years (February 11)

Deutsche Bank

'A report from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said that US Crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels last week. This was more than the 3.6 million barrel increase that was expected.'

Restaurants and bars are crushing it (February 12)

FRED

'On Thursday, the January report on retail sales showed food services and drinking places saw the biggest year-over-year jump for any kind of business, as sales increased 11.3%.'

American workers hardly ever go on strike anymore (February 13)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'Only 11 work stoppages, including both strikes and lockouts, involving at least 1,000 workers began in 2014, tied with 2010 for the second lowest number on record.'

This is what $11.83 trillion worth of household debt looks like (February 17)

NY Fed

'Household debt grew to $11.83 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2014.'

The epic rise of Marlboro cigarettes (February 18)

Altria

'Marlboro achieved record retail share of 43.8% (in 2014), larger than the next 10 brands combined.'

David Rosenberg doesn't know how to feel about this force anchoring 90% of the industrialized world (February 19)

Gluskin Shiff

'Deflation is a scary monster. Falling prices encourage businesses and consumers to wait for even lower prices. But that in turn causes economic activity to seize up, which makes prices fall even further.'

The Fed will raise rates faster than the market thinks (February 20)

BAML

'This sets the Fed up to hike rates at a faster pace over the next year than the front end of the rates curve is pricing in.'

US job growth hasn't been this strong relative to demographics since the 1950s (February 23)

High Frequency Economics

'The roughly four-to-one between payrolls growth and potential labour force growth in 2014 was stronger than in any year since the 1950s!'

Here's a chart of interest rates since 3000 BC (February 24)

Citi

'And now for the really big picture, via a speech from the Bank of England's Andy Haldane -- and flagged in a research note by Citi -- here is a look at interest rates since 3000 BC.'

Robert Shiller's revered stock market valuation ratio is crappy at predicting 12-month returns (February 25)

Citi

'Intuitively, you'd think that a high CAPE would be followed by low or negative returns, while a low CAPE would be followed by higher positive returns. This would manifest as blue dots going from the top left to the bottom right.

By eyeballing it, it's obvious the trend is not clear.'

Deflation comes to America (February 26)

FRED

'This deflation is nothing to worry about. For a net importer like the US, lower gasoline prices are a good thing'

Here's why the oil rig count doesn't matter (February 27)

Capital Economics

'The rig count decline is still not sufficient, in our view, to achieve the slowdown in US production growth required to balance the oil market.'

This Lumber Liquidators chart should have raised red flags for everyone who saw it (March 2)

Whitney Tilson

'When you see a commodity business suddenly double its profit margins, that raises red flags.'

No, higher wages won't destroy earnings growth (March 3)

Citi

'While workers rejoice, some investors are nervous about the impact that higher wages (and the cost to companies) may have on earnings growth.

But according to Citi's Tobias Levkovich, these concerns are overblown.'

Americans are spending more at bars and restaurants than grocery stores for the first time in history (March 4)

FRED

'This chart, which we first saw from economist Mark Perry, shows that in January, spending at bars at restaurants totaled $50,475,000,000 against $50,466,000,000 spent at grocery stores.'

We already have some good news about the jobs number that hasn't come out yet (March 5)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'So, whatever we think about the true increase in February payrolls, we have to temper our expectations for Friday's first stab at the number.'

Happy Birthday, Bull Market! (March 6)

Business Insider

'Only three (bull markets) since World War II have lasted this long.'

The pace of US job creation hasn't been this good in 15 years (March 9)

Deutsche Bank

'Job growth is now running at a 3.3 million annual rate; this is the strongest performance since the 12 months ending March 2000.'

Jeff Gundlach illustrates why putting all of your money in Apple is a bad idea (March 10)

DoubleLine Capital

'It's the performance of the S&P 500 (purple line) versus the performance of holding the just the stock of the S&P 500 company with the biggest market cap (multi-coloured line).'

The stock market has gone up this far, this fast only twice since 1900 (March 11)

Societe Generale

'Such a strong six year run up in US equities has only been seen twice since 1900, i.e., back in 1929 and 1999, neither of which ended well.'

How a few poorly-timed trades can torpedo two decades of healthy returns (March 12)

JP Morgan

'For instance, if an investor stayed fully invested in the S&P 500 from 1995 through 2014, they would have had a 9.85% annualized return.'

When Janet Yellen starts talking about stocks, hit mute (March 13)

@cdixon

'Valuation metrics in some sectors do appear substantially stretched -- particularly those for smaller firms in the social media and biotechnology industries, despite a notable downturn in equity prices for such firms early in the year.'

Tech stocks today look nothing like they did in 2000 (March 16)

BAML

'However, at roughly 16.8 times the 2015 earnings forecast by BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research's equity strategy team, Tech stocks are nowhere near the lofty valuations of 2000.'

A pricey valuation is not a sign that stocks are doomed to tank (March 17)

BMO Capital Markets

'Therefore, we believe investors are likely overstating the importance of elevated P/E levels as it relates to potential market performance in the coming months.'

S&P 500 companies shoveled $376 billion in cash to shareholders last year (March 18)

Factset

'Butters included a chart showing that dividends per share (the blue line) have grown at an amazingly fast rate and are at a 20-year high.'

This is how much 'slack' is left in the job market (March 19)

Nomura

'Here's a look at the gap the unemployment rate must close until we once again see economists declaring that we've reached 'full employment.''

It looks like the Fed believes in secular stagnation (March 20)

Deutsche Bank

'In my view, the risks are rising that the Fed is becoming too pessimistic about the outlook.'

America is saving -- not spending -- its gas savings (March 23)

Deutsche Bank

'What are consumers doing with the extra money? (The chart) appears to show that much of the benefit from lower gas prices is being saved.'

GOLDMAN: You have until about April 13 to buy stocks on dips (March 24)

Goldman Sachs

'Investors should view any market pressure as a buying opportunity.'

Stock market trading volumes are on the rise for the first time in years, and that could be bad (March 25)

Deutsche Bank

'In the coming months, we should expect higher volatility and higher volumes across all asset classes, as more and more investors realise that the Fed is actually going to hike rates this summer.'

The oil sector is destroying overall capital goods spending (March 26)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'With oil prices unlikely to recover anytime soon, in our view, the crunch in capital spending in the sector has some way yet to run.'

This chart tells the entire story of the US housing recovery (March 27)

Deutsche Bank

'The housing recovery is about one thing: renters.'

All of the bullish stuff economists said about the oil crash has been wrong (March 30)

FRED

'Remarkable really, hard to explain with savings rates averaging 4.5% September/October/November, jumping to 4.9% December, 5.5% January and now today 5.8% in February.'

This indicator makes it clear that wage growth is coming (March 31)

Deutsche Bank

'Once the unemployment rate among people out of work less than six months falls to an extremely low level, as it recently has, employers may be forced to bid up increasingly scarce skilled labour.'

The amount of oil being shipped by rail has increased 50-fold since 2010 (April 1)

EIA

'US railroads now carry 33.7 million barrels of oil a month across the country.'

Economists are always too optimistic about the world (April 2)

Citi

'Consensus expectations of growth have proven consistently too optimistic, leading to systematic downward revisions.'

The most important chart from Friday's jobs report (April 3)

FRED

'But despite the report disappointing to expectations, job gains are still solid and the unemployment rate for an essential part of the economy is still sinking: college graduates.'

This is the most important inflation indicator (April 6)

BAML

'Consumer import price inflation is likely to continue to drop, as weak inflation overseas continues and weak commodity prices and the strong dollar work their way into consumer prices.'

One economist says the surge in job openings shows an economy at 'full employment' (April 7)

FRED

'Someone please tell the data-dependent 17 members of the Federal Open Market Committee: the labour market is stronger than you think.'

Earnings expectations have been cut so low they might just get beat (April 8)

BAML/Business Insider

'But this bar has been taken so low, companies might just be able to clear it.'

It's stunning how little interest mum and pop have in the stock market (April 9)

Citi

'The lack of US retail investor interest in stocks has been stunning and equity market tops usually consist of overly aggressive individual investor interest in the asset class.'

This is the 6th longest US economic expansion we've had since the 1850s (April 10)

Guskin Schiff

'Looking at all the indicators on capacity, monetary policy, and inflation today versus the exact same phase of the other modern-day long cycles of the 1990s and 2000s, this current one still has a lot of legs.'

The No. 1 thing companies are complaining about right now (April 13)

Factset

'Based on the earnings calls to date, the stronger US dollar has been cited by the most companies in the index as a factor that either had a negative impact on earnings or revenues for Q1, or is expected to have a negative impact on earnings and revenues in future quarters.'

Look at how little Americans are spending on their debt payments (April 14)

Fundstrat

'Indeed, Americans did so much cutting that the household debt service ratio -- that is periodic debt payments as a percentage of total disposable income -- is near a record low of 9.9%.'

Earnings forecast revisions are worthless (April 15)

Morgan Stanley

'You'd think that when Wall Street experts cut expectations for earnings, stock prices would fall.

But that simply hasn't been true. And it hasn't been true for decades.'

Corporate default rates are at their lowest levels in modern history (April 16)

Deutsche Bank

'In recent years we've explained this phenomenally low default environment by discussing the increasingly artificial demand for fixed income which has allowed more borrowers to access capital markets at cheaper rates.'

America's West Coast ports are booming again (April 17)

CitiFX

'West Coast ports account for more than half of all inbound containers to the US.'

The risk of a market shock causing spillovers is worse today than it was before the financial crisis (April 20)

IMF

'According to a new study from the IMF, correlations in general are much more elevated these days than they were before the financial crisis.'

Wall Street's strategists and stock pickers have switched places for the first time in 7 years (April 21)

Fundstrat

'In other words, Lee seems to be implying that he and his peers are more right while the stock analysts out there are more wrong'

Everything we know about PE ratios crammed into a useful, yet somewhat confusing chart (April 22)

Barclays

'Barclays' Jonathan Glionna offers a much more granular look at the history of PEs and future returns in a note to clients this week. And in an incredible feat, he crammed all of the information into one chart.'

Here's how Warren Buffett sees the stock market (April 23)

JP Morgan Asset Management
How Warren Buffett sees the stock market.

'Over the long term, the stock market news will be good.'

There is a growing disconnect in the stock market (April 23)

BAML

'A new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey published Friday finds that US investors have pulled $79B out of equities year to date -- including net outflows in 9 of the past 10 weeks -- despite stock prices continuing to break new record highs.'

This would be 'impossible' if profit margins were under pressure (April 27)

FactSet

'While the absolute earnings upside largely reflects the 'beat and guide lower' that occurred last quarter, the revenue weakness coupled with the large earnings beat relative to consensus is the key to assessing margins.'

Wage growth is clearly accelerating if you look at it this way (April 28)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'If the data are recalculated using fixed pre-crash employment weights, wage growth is now running at about 2.3% year-over-year, a bit more than the 2.1% increase in the published numbers in the year to March.'

Here's a $1.2 trillion pile of cash, and it's not on corporate or government balance sheets (April 29)

Credit Suisse

'On conservative estimates, the combined firepower from corporate cash, re-leveraging and private equity 'dry powder' is $4.2trn, or 10% of global market cap.'

The people who nailed the horrific Q1 GDP number have bad news about Q2 (April 30)

Atlanta Fed

'And just a day after the disappointing Q1 GDP release, the Atlanta Fed has news about Q2: the economy will grow by just 0.9%, according to their latest forecast.'

This wage growth metric is exactly where it was the last time the Fed started hiking rates (May 1)

CitiFX

'ECI wages and salaries (dark blue) are now exactly where they were when fed funds began to rise in 2004.'

The truth about 'sell in May and go away' (May 4)

Business Insider

'We are not saying to 'Sell in May,' as we are still constructive on the market, but rather our main message is to manage expectations over the next few months.'

Americans are losing confidence in the economy (May 5)

Gallup

'The recent dip in Americans' economic confidence -- which is being dragged down largely by the lower economic outlook component -- is likely the culmination of a variety of economic factors.'

GUNDLACH: When the Fed starts hiking rates, 'GET OUT' of this asset class (May 6)

DoubleLine Capital

'But with the prospects of higher rates not too far off, the big risk is that investors start dumping these bonds as higher quality bonds become more attractive and the risk profile of these companies increases.'

Global interest rates have only been this low 3 times since 1522 (May 7)

Gluskin Sheff

''We have global bond yields going back to the 16th century and only in the 1570s and 1930s have yields been as low as they have been in recent months.'

The timing of the first rate hike could come down to how the Fed looks at these 2 wage indicators (May 8)

Deutshce Bank

'The more confident the Fed is in wage growth, the more likely it will begin raising rates sooner than later.'

Birth rates and unemployment rates are closely related (May 11)

Goldman Sachs

'From the late nineties through the Great Recession, this relationship was very strong: big increases in unemployment were associated with big decreases in births, and big decreases in unemployment happened at the same time as big upward jumps in the number of births.'

The decline in S&P 500 leverage is unprecedented (May 12)

Barclays

'So for years companies have been delevering their balance sheets. In other words, they have been cutting back on debt.

And seven years after the crisis, there's not much evidence suggesting the big companies are back to boosting debt as a percentage of their balance sheets.'

What earnings growth would have looked like if oil didn't crash and the dollar didn't surge (May 13)

Deutsche Bank

'according to his analysis, the oil price swing cut 7.2 percentage points from earnings growth and the stronger dollar hacked 4.3 percentage points.'

It's been almost a year since this many traders were betting against stocks (May 14)

UBS

'According to data from UBS, as of last week, traders continued to add to short positions on S&P 500 E-mini futures, meaning these folks were betting that stock prices would fall.'

Don't pile into this sector of the market until we're heading for a recession (May 15)

Barclays

''Not coincidentally,' Barclays wrote, 'these are periods when the U.S. economy experienced a recession and the S&P 500 declined. Overall, the staples sector captures most of its relative return when the market is falling, confirming the sector's reputation for being defensive.''

Here's the story behind that huge disconnect in the stock market (May 18)

BAML

'Clearly, clients have been buying European and Japanese equities at the expense of the US. And buying from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and central banks, i.e. investors not captured by weekly flow data, may be propping up US equity indices.'

Rising interest rates usually come with higher stock prices (May 19)

Credit Suisse

'(S)ome of the best and most consistent average returns have occurred when interest rates have risen from very low levels -- as is currently the case.'

GOLDMAN: Maybe this explains the 'puzzling' lack of consumer spending (May 20)

Goldman Sachs

'(O)nly over the last couple of months have consumers come to believe that lower prices are here to stay.'

We're witnessing herding in the markets, and the consequences could be devastating (May 21)

BAML

'Because there are so many variables to consider, you'd think these earnings forecasts would have a pretty wide dispersion. The dispersion of these estimates tends to be pretty tight, however, and getting tighter.'

Investors are still more in love with bonds than stocks (May 22)

Barclays

'(M)any measures of flow and positioning suggest investors have yet to catch up with the underlying improvement in relative equity performance.'

Stock market complacency is back (May 26)

Deutsche Bank

'As you can see, this measure signalled similar warnings ahead of the dotcom bubble bursting the global financial crisis coming to a head.'

This other unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 15 years (May 27)

Deutsche Bank

'The four-week moving average of initial jobless claims has been in decline, and last week it fell to 266,250 -- the lowest level since April 15, 2000.'

The Shanghai stock market crashed on Thursday -- here's what it looks like next to the US markets (May 28)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'With a total end of April market cap of $5.6 trillion, Shanghai is the third largest exchange in the world after the two big US exchanges.'

The amount of trading going on in China's stock markets is mind-boggling (May 29)

Deutsche Bank

'The other statistic that was fascinating yesterday was that turnover (Bloomberg) on the (Shanghai and Shenzen) bourses discussed above was at a record $380bn on Thursday surpassing the $248bn on US stock exchanges and just under $9bn in the UK.'

ROBERT SHILLER: This would make me worried about a stock market bubble (June 1)

Goldman Sachs/Robert Shiller

'In an interview with Goldman Sachs published over the weekend, the Yale professor and Nobel Laureate said there is a 'bubble element' to the behaviour we're seeing in the stock market.'

Auto sales were so strong in May it moved the needle on GDP (June 2)

Barclays

'On Tuesday, Barclays increased its estimate for second quarter GDP to 2.6% from an earlier estimate of as low as 2.3% after Monday's personal income and spending report.'

Most mutual funds still can't beat their benchmark (June 3)

Goldman Sachs

'The Goldman analysts found that after fees only 43% of the funds have outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2015.'

A critical difference between the US housing market today and during the bubble (June 4)

HSBC

'Adjustable-rate mortgages, also known as floating-rate mortgages, see their interest rates reset as some benchmark interest rates move. When rates are falling, the borrower wins as their mortgage rate falls.'

Here's the 'spillover effect' so many people in markets are worried about (June 5)

BAML

'Global bonds sold off this week. And now stocks have started following suit.'

Here's what happens in the labour market a few quarters before wages go up (June 8)

UBS

'UBS economist Sam Coffin looked at the relationship between the number of unemployed people per job opening and a broad and reliable measure of wages and other employee compensation.'

The stock market seems to have gotten over its addiction to QE (June 9)

Morgan Stanley

'Ever since the Fed ended its latest round of QE last October, volatility has remained low, and stock prices have continued to drift higher.'

Something peculiar is going on in the final 30 minutes of trading, and it's not good (June 10)

FBN Securities

'We looked at the final 30 minutes of trading year to date and found the market has lost -2% over that time frame.'

The most trusted measure of stock market value has never sent a more ambiguous signal (June 11)

Credit Suisse

'Currently, this measure is just above 27x, a level we've seen only before stock market crashes in the 1920s, the dotcom bubble, and the global financial crisis of just a few years ago.'

If you think stocks are expensive, you have no idea ... (June 12)

FactSet

''The current 12-month forward P/E ratio is 16.8,' FactSet's John Butters said on Friday. 'This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (13.8) and the 10-year average (14.1).''

The makeup of the S&P 500 is constantly changing (June 15)

Morgan Stanley

'On average, 22 companies, or 4.4%, are added to or removed from the index each year.'

What the size of your country's stock market says about quality of life (June 16)

Citi

'Governments should encourage the growth of equity markets, because they tend to be associated with economic development.'

The 'dots' signal rate hikes are coming this year (June 17)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'The new dot plot shows that all 17 members expect that the appropriate federal funds rate for the end of 2015 should be under 1%, with the median member seeing rates between 0.5% and 0.75%. That would appear to signal an end to zero interest rate policy, and thus rate hikes later this year.'

Global growth is syncing for the first time in 5 years (June 18)

Charles Schwab

'Jeffrey Kleintop at Charles Schwab pointed out that based on GDP projections, 2015 is setting up to be the first time that the three biggest developed economies have all grown in a year since 2010.'

Here's what stock market valuations look like if you add back all the bad stuff companies like to take out (June 19)

UBS

'In other words, companies tend to make accounting adjustments in the income statements that make their businesses seem more profitable and their stocks more cheap.'

This survey of investors perfectly captures the irony of surveying investors (June 22)

Barclays

'At the start of the year, almost all investors saw bund yields under 0.5% in the next three months.

This prediction was spectacularly wrong, as bund yields exploded higher and as of Monday were sitting near 0.9%.'

The stock market is asleep (June 23)

@RyanDetrick

'The Standard & Poor's 500 Index hasn't posted a gain or loss of 2% or more for 126 days, the longest streak since one ending in February 2007.'

Here's what Americans do all day (June 24)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'So, for example, people who are unemployed would have been considered to have participated in 'work and work-related activities' for zero hours, and are incorporated into the average as such.'

President Obama made one of history's greatest stock market calls in March 2009 (June 25)

Business Insider/Andu Kiersz

Back on March 3, 2009 (via Goldman Sachs), Obama said, ''(W)hat you're now seeing is profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you've got a long-term perspective on it.''

Not even one big American company is talking about Greece (June 26)

FactSet

'Greece has not been mentioned in any of the earnings calls conducted by S&P 500 companies during the month of June.'

One chart shows why the Greek economy is a mess (June 29)

Mark Cliffe/ING

'This chart, from a note written by ING's Mark Cliffe earlier this year, shows why Greece's economic troubles deserve to be described by the word 'crisis.''

Europe is bigger than the US (June 30)

US Trust

'But given its close ties, you could easily argue that the countries of the European Union make for one big economy. Indeed, you would be arguing that it's the world's largest economy.'

Here's why stock prices crash (July 1)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'They found that the vast majority of crashes came right after the release of earnings statements or earnings pre-statements.'

June had more IPOs than any month since August 2000 (July 2)

Renaissance Capital

'In June, 35 companies went public. That's the most since that peak month in August 2000.'

History has seen worse economic collapses than the depression Greece is now experiencing (July 6)

RBS Economics

'While it certainly isn't the worst we've seen in recent history, it's notable as one of the few not related to war.'

Chinese households don't have much invested in the wild Chinese stock market (July 7)

HSBC

'For most Chinese households, consumption is driven by income growth not fluctuations in their assets, according to Qu. And most people put the bulk of their wealth in cash and deposits rather than stocks.'

GUNDLACH: This looks like a sign of an American consumer borrowing frenzy (July 8)

Experian

'The fact that outstanding HELOC balance levels are returning to housing bubble levels tells Gundlach that consumers may be entering a borrowing frenzy.'

Here's how much business S&P 500 companies do outside of the US (July 9)

Goldman Sachs

'In many ways, the US is looking like the best economy to be exposed to if you're an investor.'

An annotated chart of China's stock market boom and crash (July 10)

@TomOrlik, Bloomberg BRIEF

'The Shanghai Composite exploded 155% from its 52-week low to its 52-week high 5,178 in June. From there it crashed 32% to 3,507 on Wednesday.'

The $5.6 trillion question in the stock market (July 13)

JPMorgan

'Still, $5.6 trillion worth of debt remains on S&P 500 balance sheets, and it will eventually come due.'

The mix of global sovereign credit ratings hasn't changed much since the financial crisis (July 14)

@StandardandPoors

'Overall, global sovereign creditworthiness has declined slightly since on the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.'

The importance of diversification illustrated in an exquisite quilt (July 15)

Oppenheimer

''In our view, the quilt illustrates the importance of portfolio diversification and regular rebalancing,' Stoltzfus writes. 'On its own, each asset class can be quite volatile, but a mix of assets in a balanced portfolio can lower overall volatility.''

China's economy is all about one thing right now (July 16)

@TomOrlik

'Bloomberg's chief Asia economist Tom Orlik points out that the recent boom in the Chinese stock market boosted the financial sector, and caused it to grow at more than twice the growth rate of the whole economy.'

UBS: 'The bears are bloodied and have little to show for their tenacity' (July 17)

UBS

'However, much like Marlon Brando's prizefighting character Terry Malloy, the bears are bloodied and have little to show for their tenacity of recent weeks.'

The Nasdaq is on an impressive winning streak we didn't even see during the tech bubble (July 20)

Nasdaq

'On Friday, Nasdaq -- the company, not the index -- noted that its index is currently in the midst of a 10-quarter winning streak, topping the 9-quarter streak seen back during the tech bubble.'

The bull market is all about the shrinking supply of stocks (July 21)

Deutsche Bank

'So, even though the S&P has more than tripled since the trough of 2009, barely any new money has come into the market.'

It's been a crappy earnings season for the Dow (July 22)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'Writing on Tuesday, Mikkelsen noted 'US stocks declined following earnings misses from high profile Dow constituents IBM and (United Technologies), with the DJIA down 1% on the day compared with a loss of 0.43% for the S&P 500.''

These countries are sitting on mountains of gold (August 23)

Morgan Stanley

'Back in May, the World Gold Council came out with its quarterly report on gold demand, which showed that demand dropped by 11 tonnes, or 1%, year-over-year.'

TOM LEE: Stocks just did something they haven't done since 1904 (July 24)

FundStrat

'The last time this happened, it was the Dow that stood still for six months in 1904. But then something else happened: Stocks surged 43% over the next two quarters.'

2015 has simply not been a fun year in the stock market (July 27)

Oppenheimer

'On Monday, stocks finished lower for the 5th straight day, the third time this year the stock market has had a decline this long. In 2014, there were no declines that lasted longer than 3 straight days.'

There are more bad charts than good charts in the stock market right now (July 28)

FBN Securities

'By 'bad chart,' O'Hara means charts with defined downtrends -- meaning the line is more or less moving down and to the right. By 'good chart,' O'Hara means charts with defined uptrends -- meaning the line is more less moving up and to the right.'

Americans are losing confidence in the economy (July 29)

Gallup

'Gallup also noted that the current poll, based on responses from the week ending July 26, showed that 23% of Americans said the economy was good or excellent, compared to 32% rating it as poor.'

King dollar has cost S&P 500 companies $244 billion of balance sheet pain (July 31)

Credit Suisse

'The strong dollar is one of the biggest stories in the global financial markets right now. At 97.47, the US dollar index is up over 19% from a year ago.'

Past stock market performance tells you nothing about future results. Literally nothing. (August 3)

BAML

Using out results as a predictor of future returns isn't going to help one bit.

Panicking is a horrible investment strategy (August 4)

BAML

'This strategy underperforms the market on a cumulative basis since 1960 both overall and during every decade, given the best days typically follow the worst days.'

'Trying to time the market can be dangerous' (August 5)

BAML

'According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Savita Subramanian, trying to play the timing game is walking a razor's edge.'

What if everyone's wrong about the dollar? (August 6)

Credit Suisse

'Among other things, he found that history is not on the consensus' side.

'The dollar has historically fallen after the first Fed rate hike; indeed, the first rate hike on the last five tightening cycles was associated with a dollar weakening by around 10% over the following three months,' he said.'

Here's proof that credit rating agencies are just the worst (August 7)

Morgan Stanley

'It appears that rating agencies are oftentimes 'late to the game,' as their ratings decision usually occurs after materially negative information has already been well disseminated in the investor community.'

There are 2 conflicting interpretations of the Fed right now, and both parties are feeling equally emboldened (August 10)

Societe Generale

''Fed Funds remain far too low compared to any measure of nominal growth, but the slowdown in the pace of both employment and wage growth reinforces the impression of a very modest economic cycle and a very, very low peak in rates when they finally do rise.'

These are the biggest losers from China's currency devaluation (August 11)

Morgan Stanley

'For Asian currencies, excluding Japan, Morgan Stanley writes, 'the major victims of the above policy changes in China are countries with high export exposure and export competitiveness with China which are coincidentally also suffering from issues of disinflation and overcapacity.'

TIMELINE: The Chinese yuan's tumultuous decade (August 12)

Bloomberg BREIF

'But before we see any further depreciation, check out Orlik's chart detailing the yuan's tumultuous moves over the decade since the PBoC broke the dollar peg in 2005.'

The contrarian in you has to be intrigued by this trend in the stock market (August 13)

Richard Bernstein Advisors

'While the S&P 500 has more than tripled since its lows in March 2009, investor sentiment shows little sign of mania.'

Before you totally freak out about China's currency devaluation ... (August 14)

Goldman Sachs

'To date, 3% CNY devaluation is unlikely to have much impact on domestic growth or commodity demand fundamentals as the CNY remains 15% stronger on a trade-weighted basis versus a year ago.'

Profits aren't actually growing -- companies are just fudging the numbers more than usual (August 17)

Deutsche Bank

'Some slick accounting maneuvers may be making S&P 500 companies appear more profitable than they really are.'

This is a problem (August 18)

Wells Capital Management

'Corporate profitability recovered smartly during the early years of this recovery, but similar to past cycles, has slowed in recent years.'

Inflation in America is all about one thing (August 19)

@_boes

'The latest CPI data showed that shelter costs rose 0.4% in July from June and have risen every other month this year. Compared with last year, they are up 3.1%.'

Markets no longer believe 'it' will happen in September (August 20)

BAML

'And now, after relative confidence that it could be next month, markets are getting more doubtful about the idea that the Fed will lift off at its next meeting.'

The evolution of American energy consumption since 1776 (August 21)

EIA

'And over the last 239 years there have some changes in the types of energies consumed: wood is no longer in vogue, while clean energies like solar and nuclear are making waves.'

This is 'the danger' (August 24)

Societe Generale

'The divergence between global commodity prices and equities is not a new theme but the danger now is that they begin to re-correlate - as they did when the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 and what had previously been an emerging market crisis became a US recession.'

The most bullish chart in the world has a big stock market crash in the middle of it (August 25)

BMO Capital Markets

'Note the big dip in the blue line after year five. That's Oct. 19, 1987, the day the Dow plunged a breathtaking 22% in one day.'

One good thing has come from the stock market rout (August 26)

Deutsche Bank

'The PE based on trailing 12-month earnings is back to its long-run average. While the PE based on expected earnings for the next 12 months remains a hair above average, Bianco thinks it's nevertheless attractive.'

The cost of succumbing to fear (August 27)

Columbia Threadneedle

'But history shows that panicking and dumping stocks during bouts of volatility is probably themost costly mistake an investor can make.'

Investors are dumping stocks like it's 2007 (August 28)

BAML

'In fact, the daily outflows from equity funds on Tuesday hit their highest level since 2007, with investors withdrawing $19 billion (£12.32 billion), an astonishingly large figure.'

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in one chart (August 31)

Federal Reserve Board

'Despite myriad of signs that say inflation is low, staying low, and perhaps going lower, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is sanguine about price stability.'

A major warning from one of the most reliable bellwethers of the world economy (September 1)

Barclays

'This is a troubling sign, as Korea's exports represent the world's imports. Because it is the first monthly set of hard economic numbers from a major economy, economists across Wall Street dub South Korean exports as the global economic 'canary in the coal mine.''

A historic manifestation of panic in the stock market (September 2)

Morgan Stanley

'According to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets, the correlation between stock prices hit a 15-year high on the day we saw the Dow crash 1,089 points and the S&P 500 closed down 3.9%. People were dumping everything.'

The state of global monetary policy in one chart (September 3)

Morgan Stanley

'But for all of the hand-wringing about when the Fed's first move comes, monetary policy around the world is still very, very easy.'

The stock market is making sense for the first time in 3 years (September 7)

FactSet

'But lately, the stock market has started to make intuitive sense again as we witnessed prices fall along with earnings estimates.'

This chart shows how miserable the major global economies are (September 8)

Societe Generale

'Spain, Russia, and Brazil lead the way as the most 'miserable.' Spain's high misery number can be attributed primarily to unemployment, while for Russia and Brazil it's more about that rising inflation.'

'The surge in the number of job openings in recent months is now taking on epic proportions' (September 9)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'The data in absolute terms, and relative to the level of unemployment and the population, now signal unambiguously that the labour market is unable to supply the people companies need.'

Stocks usually rise with rate hikes, but the timing of a September hike is all wrong (September 10)

Richard Bernstein Advisors

'The Fed now risks being wrong footed, and the problem for the stock market today is the Fed is 'threatening' to raise interest rates at a time when S&P 500 earnings growth is actually negative.'

The US is alone (September 11)

Morgan Stanley

'But as the chart below from Morgan Stanley shows, even a slight change in stance makes the US look different from developed and emerging markets.'

This is the chart that has Robert Shiller seriously worried about the stock market (September 14)

Yale

'And the Nobel laureate's concern can be summed up in this chart, which shows a steady decline in the valuation of the stock market from both institutional and individual buyers.'

The bond market is ready (September 15)

business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'And so the recent move in the 2-year does not imply that traders expect the Fed to lift rates this Thursday. It does, however, indicate that the bond market is positioning for higher rates.'

The last surprise Fed rate hike was followed by the 'bond market massacre' of 1994 (September 16)

Morgan Stanley

'Given our view that the Fed will prefer to avoid delivering big surprises, the current low market-implied probability of a September liftoff (among other considerations) should dissuade the Fed from hiking at the September FOMC meeting.'

The 'dots' just got more dovish (September 17)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'The new dot plot shows a much more dovish view of future rates than the last release in June.'

Picking stocks is hard (September 21)

Goldman Sachs

'During bouts of panic and fear in the markets, asset correlations, or the degree to which the prices of two assets move in the same direction, spike. When correlations go up as prices are tanking, it means people are just dumping everything with little regard to the asset-specific fundamentals.'

The S&P 500 bought $134 billion worth of itself in Q2 (September 22)

FactSet

'With limited growth opportunities in a low interest rate environment, many CFOs have argued buying back stock is the best way to boost shareholder value in the near-term.

While buybacks have been booming since the financial crisis, they have leveled off lately.'

Here's the major trend exacerbating labour shortages in the American homebuilding business (September 23)

John Burns Real Estate Consulting

'Chris Porter at John Burns Real Estate Consulting believes that much of this can be explained by changes in immigration, particularly with Mexico.'

Nobody cares about the looming US government shutdown (September 24)

Citi

'The US Economic Policy Uncertainty News-Based Index in blue and the Bloomberg News Story Keyword Search 'shutdown' in red. Both suggest that people are not interested in reading about the looming government shutdown -- or what it would mean for the economy.'

The unsettling truth about why stocks rise during rate hikes (September 25)

HSBC

'The key to this positive historical performance is earnings growth. Valuation multiples typically contract as the Fed tightens.'

ROSENBERG: The world has a 'reliable buyer of last resort' -- it's smaller than the US economy but bigger than China's (September 28)

Gluskin Sheff, FundStrat Global

'But some of Wall Street's biggest bulls write that there's one sub-economy that deserves more attention: the US consumer.'

CARL ICAHN: This measure of earnings hasn't really moved in 3 years (September 29)

Carl Icahn

'To make matters worse, companies have employed aggressive accounting maneuvers to accurately reporting certain costs from their publicized financial results. These adjusted items include stock compensation, restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, and takeover costs.'

The US economy is telling 2 stories, and the good story is way better than the bad story (September 30)

BMO Capital Markets

'That stark dichotomy between the fortunes of consumers and exporters is playing out in a variety of stats and company results.'

Wall Street's pros are still awfully bullish (October 1)

FactSet

'After reviewing 11,295 ratings, FactSet's John Butters found that the the aggregate of analysts' expectations (you can derive analysts' implied target for the S&P 500 by combining their price targets for the respective companies they cover) imply that the S&P 500 will rocket 20% to 2,317.'

The stock market hasn't made this much sense in 4 years (October 2)

FactSet

'In fact, through most of this bull market we have seen stock prices actually go up despite earnings expectations coming down. This is a trend we have been keeping track of for years.'

The last time the stock market did this, the US was in a recession (October 5)

Societe Generale

'US (earnings per share) growth has been very disappointing this year, with Q3 earnings likely to decline (yoy) for the second quarter in a row.'

A rich valuation is no sign of a dying bull market (October 6)

BMO Capital Markets

'While P/E multiples have been shown to reveal what may happen in long-run returns, they're actually quite terrible at predicting what'll happen in the near term Indeed, they tend to drift for long periods of time, which means prices could keep falling making valuations even more attractive.'

Women are the next China (October 7)

US Trust

'Wealthier and healthier, influencers and creators -- women now represent one of the most powerful economic cohorts not only the in United States but also the world.'

One major US economic indicator remains unquestionably good (October 8)

BMO Capital Markets

'Weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance (aka jobless claims) are near their lowest level in 42 years.'

Uh-oh (October 9)

FactSet

'In other words, the last time we had consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth, the US economy was in recession.'

If you look at it this way, earnings aren't declining. They're growing! (October 12)

Deutsche Bank

'However, the economy managed to escape recessions during periods when it was the energy sector leading the way down. As such, strategists believe it's important to consider what earnings look like excluding the recent drags from oil prices.'

NOT GOOD: The US consumer spending story everyone's been jazzed about is fizzling out (October 13)

business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'As of September, the median household sees its spending growing just 3.18%, the lowest level in the survey's two year history.'

After all that, we're back where we started (October 14)

Deutsche Bank

'The markets are a funny beast, because not only are they off of their lows, they're almost all the way back to the levels they were at at the beginning of the summer.'

GOLDMAN: 'We believe a US recession remains years away' (October 15)

Goldman Sachs

'While there are indicators signalling contraction, there are many others signalling expansion.'

There's a potential trillion-dollar troublemaker in the bond market (October 16)

Citi

'In addition to explaining how the 'very whippy price action in recent trading' is bad for sentiment, Antczak noted that the mix of investors in the corporate bond market has shifted significantly.

ROSENBERG: My favourite predictive tool nailed what happened in 1987 (October 19)

Gluskin Sheff

'But Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg pointed out in a client note Monday that the yield curve remained positively sloped then. It's still positively sloped now (although it's possible it can invert even with short-term interest rates near zero as they are today), and Rosenberg said he would use it as a forecasting tool today.'

There's not much junk in the S&P 500 (October 20)

Barclays

'So, a widening of high yield spreads is only going to matter for a limited number of modestly-sized companies in the S&P 500.'

America's companies might be running out of people to hire (October 21)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'One of the possible explanations for the slowdown in payroll in growth in recent months is that the pool of labour has shrunk to the point where employers can't find the people they want to hire.'

Money has been rushing out of US stocks for 10 years (October 22)

Deutsche Bank

'And the outflows from US stocks, at $260 billion over the last decade or so, have been the largest across not only all regions but all asset classes.'

The S&P 500 is up an impressive 0% this year (October 23)

FundStrat

'The S&P 500 is up 9.9% from its September low of 1,887. The index is right around 2,075, which is just a hair above the 2,059 level where it began the year.'

This chart confirms one of the biggest bullish stories in the world economy (October 26)

Morgan Stanley

'So far, he points out, those in the consumer discretionary sector are leading the way in surprising the pros.'

This recession indicator just collapsed to a 6-year low (October 27)

@boes_

'The 'McCulley indicator' -- which measures 'core' capex orders, or orders of capital goods excluding military orders and planes -- is now at its lowest level since 2009.'

A crystal clear illustration of how the stock market is not the US economy (October 28)

Deutsche Bank

'In light of that, it's important to point out that the US stock market is not the US economy. And therefore, things that hit the stock market will not necessarily affect the US economy as a whole the same way.'

Americans saved money on gas and then spent those savings on gas (October 29)

FRED

'On Thursday, the first estimate of third quarter GDP showed inflation-adjusted personal consumption expenditures on gasoline rose 4.1% over the prior year, the most in at least 15 years.'

A $93 billion corporate-profit headwind is about to become a tailwind (October 30)

FactSet

'The prospect of tighter monetary policy via interest-rate hikes has many fearing that the dollar could actually get stronger. But history shows the exact opposite tends to happen.'

The jarring disconnect that signalled the August market chaos has reappeared (November 2)

BAML

'Developed and emerging markets, however, have moved in lockstep as the world has seen a widespread rebound in the last two months. But now, emerging markets are starting to look soft again.'

People were way more stressed out about the Fed two years ago (November 3)

Barclays

'In its latest global macro survey, Barclays found that the number of investors who think the Fed changing its policy stance is the biggest risk to the market is at a 2-year low.'

The whole US economic story told in one chart (November 4)

FRED

'This one chart tells the whole story of the US economy right now: manufacturing down, services up.'

American jobs that serve Americans are growing faster than jobs that serve the rest of the world (November 5)

BNP Paribas

'While our calculations are a bit rough and there is clear overlap, domestic-facing sectors have fared much better.'

Wage growth is finally happening (November 6)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from the BLS

'Average hourly earnings grew 2.5% between October 2014 and October 2015, the highest growth rate we have seen since the Great Recession.'

Here's the inflection everyone in the stock market is praying for (November 9)

Morgan Stanley

'If you exclude the effects of low oil prices and unfavorable foreign exchange, earnings are growing.'

Debt in corporate America has quietly doubled since 2008 (November 10)

Goldman Sachs

'And despite seven years of zero-interest rates and quantitative easing, interest payments have climbed by nearly 40% since 2008. The rate of interest paid, however, has fallen to around 4% from nearly 6% since 2009.'

The US economy is turning into a nightmare for recruiters (November 11)

Macquarie

'Both the manufacturing and the services sectors are having a harder time recruiting people today than they did during the credit bubble in the mid-2000s.'

'I QUIT!' is a much more popular saying than 'YOU'RE FIRED!' in this economy (November 12)

BLS

'A rising quit rate is understood to reflect increasing confidence among the workforce. And according to the new JOLTS report, quits continue to greatly outpace layoffs and discharges combined.'

How companies pay for those billion dollar stock buybacks (November 13)

JPMorgan

'While this portion is elevated, stock buybacks remain overwhelmingly funded with internally generated funds rather than debt (net debt as % of total assets is near record lows).'

Without buybacks, there is no earnings-per-share growth (December 16)

Deutsche Bank

'According to a chart from Deutsche Bank, as sales and profit growth have retreated, companies' consistent purchases of their own shares have prevented earnings-per-share, or EPS, growth from going negative.'

The once unthinkable has finally happened in North Dakota (November 17)

EIA

'Oil production in North Dakota fell year-over-year in September for the first time in 11 years.'

Americans plan to celebrate Christmas like it's 2007 (November 18)

Gallup

'A November survey by Gallup found that US adults are planning on spending about $830 on average on Christmas gifts this year.'

The ugliest chart in the world just got worse (November 19)

Bespoke

'If you're looking for a chart that illustrates a long-term, worldwide industrial slowdown, look no further than Caterpillar's monthly sales figures.'

Here's why you should have no qualms about demanding a raise if you work in construction (November 20)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

'Average earnings in construction jobs have been running at around 2.5% this year, but if the following chart and commentary from Bank of America is any indication, wages in this sector are about to accelerate.'

It's warm, and that's bullish (November 23)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

'In warmer winters, Q1 data tends to skew higher than usual. Factor in the last two super cold winters, which made the previous two Q1's look worse than they might have been, and it could be double-y skewed higher this year.'

The single most important determinant of long-term stock market returns (November 24)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

''Our work suggests that valuation is a poor short-term timing indicator, but the single-most important determinant of long-term returns,' Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Savita Subramanian said.'

One of the most depressing economic stories of the past year is finally over (November 25)

Pantheon Macroeconomics

'The drawback of low oil prices on business spending is over, according to one economist.'

This is the roller-coaster ride stock market investors must be willing to endure (November 27)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

'So as much as stocks tend to go up, they frequently also go down sharply. But those downturns are also followed by recoveries. And on net, the patient investor ends positive.'

Nearly 20% of 25- to 34-year-old men live with their parents (November 30)

Deutsche Bank

'Via Deutsche Bank's Torsten Sløk, we find that nearly 20% of men between the ages of 25 and 34 live at home. As a point of comparison, about 12% of women this age are living at home.'

It's that time of year when the stock market's losers become winners (December 1)

FBN Securities

'''Our data, going back to 2006, show in every year except last, the bottom decile year to date performers entering December have not only outperformed the S&P 500 into February, but also outperformed the top performing decile,' O'Hara noted.'

The 'Made in China' story is falling apart (December 2)

Credit Suisse

'And now, China is facing an economic slowdown amid a government-sponsored shift towards the service sector and away from manufacturing, the 'Made in China' story is falling apart as Mexico and Brazil become more attractive for global manufacturers.'

The ominous 'Skyscraper Indicator' has been triggered (December 3)

FBN Securities

'But as 'cool' as all of these buildings are, glitzy construction booms have historically coincided with the beginnings of economic downturns. In economics-speak, a record-breaking skyscraper may be a leading indicator of a downturn.'

America used to build things (December 4)

Deutsche Bank

'The chart, which comes to us from Deutsche Bank's Torsten Sløk, shows how employment in goods-producing industries -- think construction and manufacturing -- has rebounded but been mostly flat since the recession.

Meanwhile service sector employment, which includes a wide range of jobs like waiters, teachers, ad copywriters, and lawyers, has been surging.'

This chart illustrates why investing in stocks is just the worst (December 7)

FactSet

'In other words, you may know that earnings expectations will sour. But you may actually lose money trading on what may be correct information. This is why investing in stocks can be an incredibly frustrating exercise for even the most patient people.'

The market has gone nowhere this year, which could be great news for stocks in December (December 8)

FBN Securities

''The eleven years when the market was basically unchanged through November (-2.5% to +2.5%), the market returned +3.2% in December with only one down December in 1934 (-.4%),' wrote O'Hara in a note to clients Tuesday.'

A 20-year-old perversion in the stock market is coming to an end (December 9)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

''As we believe we are entering a new regime of slowly rising rates and a stronger dollar, what worked the last 30 years is unlikely to be leadership in the new regime.''

PRESENTING: 'The Central Bank Hall of Shame' (December 10)

Deutsche Banks

'During a presentation on Thursday, Deutsche Bank's Chief International Economist Torsten Slok shared this chart, which he informally called, 'the central bank hall of shame.'

It picks on eight countries, whose central banks hike rates, only to cut rates once again soon after.'

Investors have spent the last 6 months piling into cash (December 11)

BAML

'And so what this data shows is that investors have been piling into assets that won't earn much return but will simply preserve an investor's capital.'

Here's how the Fed's rate decision affects mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards (December 14)

Morgan Stanley

'Importantly, the fed funds rate serves as a benchmark for interest rates around the world. So, the looming hike actually matters for regular people who are borrowing to buy cars and using credit cards in their everyday spending.'

Labour accounts for 60% of corporate expenses, and it's only getting more expensive (December 15)

Citi Research

'And as the business cycle proceeds, wage growth will eat into profit margins in a big way.'

Here's how the Fed's main interest rate has changed over the last 60 years (December 16)

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

'The effective rate has not yet responded to today's decision to raise the target rate, but will likely do so in the coming days as the Fed moves to implement that decision.'

