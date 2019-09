Update: It’s official, good bye $1.20



Original post: It seems inevitable that the Euro will break $1.20 soon, quite possibly today. Not surprising, given the major weakness in the currency, US markets are getting hammered, down by about 2% across the board.

Photo: FinViz

