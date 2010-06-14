Markets Start Week Hot: Nikkei Up 1.44%, Euro Briefly Breaks Above $1.22

Update: The Nikkei is now open, and is up 1.44%

Original post: A lack of major headlines over the weekend mean that for the bulls, the early action is looking positive, a continuation of what we saw at the end of last week.

Futures are generally higher across the board, though all you need to know is that the euro is on a tear, breaking briefly above $1.22.

Here’s a look at the trading, going back into Friday.

From FinViz:

chart

Photo: FinViz

