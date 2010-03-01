Markets Start The Month With A Bang, As Asia, Europe, Gold, Resources Have Big Night

It wasn’t just copper that got off to a good start, post-Chilean earthquake.



Markets across the board are starting the month on a positive note. Gold, which had been looking like a sick dog, is starting to move again, and is back above $1120.

Photo: Kitco.com

US futures are looking solidly higher:

Photo: CNNmoney.com

And in general the Europe and Asia moved higher as well.

On the Greece front, the mixed messages remain loud and clear, as, contrary to the comments of Angela Merkel, reports continue to emanate of some kind of German-led bailout. So, we wait.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.