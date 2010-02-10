Markets Shrug Off German Comments, As Energy, Industrials, And Insurance Lead Surging Market

Despite all the confusion abroad, our markets have stayed bullish today.

The Dow is currently up 187 points to 10,095. The NASDAQ Composite is up 30 points to 2156.

And the S&P 500 is doing well – up 17 points to 1073. The energy sector is leading the pack currently with nearly every stock on the upswing. Insurance and industrial goods are also showing a lot of gains, along with consumer goods.

Futures are up across the board and posting phenomenal gains, save for wheat and soybean meal.

Oil is way up, now at $73.77 a barrel.

Gold is at $1077 an ounce, up $10.70. Silver is up $0.40 to $15.48 an ounce.



