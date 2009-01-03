Markets Soar To Start The New Year, Dow Cracks 9,000

As we noted earlier, 2008 got off to a terrible start, and that set the tone for the entire year. The markets got off to a fast start in 2009, with the major indices all gaining around 3%, the NASDAQ was actually up 3.5%. The Dow rallied 250+ pts. and ended above 9,000.



The real newsflow will begin in earnest next week, and we’ll get a picture of how bad December really was in the economy.

