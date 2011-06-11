Dow Now Trading Below 12,000 As The Market's Slide Continues

Update 10:43 AM ET: The Dow is now trading below 12,000.



U.S. markets have opened in the red, and indices across Europe remain stuck there too, in the wake of disappointing growth data out of Asia overnight.

Right now, we’re not seeing a massive selloff, but its is suggesting we’re going to close this week in the red again, with the Dow in the negative for 6 weeks in a row.

Dow down 0.69%

S&P 500 down 0.63%

NASDAQ down 0.47%

The dollar, however, continues to move higher against a basket of international currencies. Today, both the pound and euro are selling off against it.

Photo: Bloomberg

