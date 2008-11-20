Markets Slammed, Dow Breaks 8,000

Another awful day in the market, as the Dow cracked through the all-holy 8,000 level, a number which the pundits have been fixated on for some time. There’s your silver lining: Now we can move onto some other arbitrary number.



The NASDAQ is down over 6.3%, below the 1400 level, but nobody seems to pay much attention to numbers like that.

Some particularly troubled industries: financials, autos. After two days of The Big Three heads on Capitol Hill, the market is more convinced than ever that a bailout won’t come soon enough.

All in all: horrible.

