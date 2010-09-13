Markets Set To Surge After Basel Rules Announced

Risk on!



Following an announcement from the Bank for International Settlement (the Basel rules) that will be regarded as being somewhat benign for the banks, markets are in rally mode, continuing on a powerful rally seen all of last week.

Nikkei futures are set to open more than 1%, says Reuters.

And the Euro is spiking from its Friday close.

Photo: FinViz

For a preview some of the big econ releases of the upcoming week, see here.

