Markets Selling Off After Weak Retail Sales

Futures had already been looking at tad weak, but now it’s clear we’re going to get a decisively lower open. May retail sales came in weak, falling 1.2%, compared to a .6% rise in April. See full commentary here.



Right now Dow futures are about 50 points below fair value.

The hope for the bulls is that despite the concerns in Europe (and to a different degree China), the fundamentals of the recovery remain basically intact.

But when you factor in this number, along with last week’s jobs data, the organic recovery argument gets harder and harder to make.

More to come…

