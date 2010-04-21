Markets Rebounding On Potentially Fatal Blow To The SEC's Case

If CNBC’s report is true, that Goldman Sachs (GS) counterparty ACA was in fact informed of Paulson’s intentions to go short, it could deal a potentially fatal blow to the entire case.



And if that’s the case, then a major cloud hanging over the market appears to be breaking up.

After being in the red all morning, futures are perking up.

And now Goldman Sachs (GS) is up by about $2/share.

At a minimum, this makes the case looks ridiculously political.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.