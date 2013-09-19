DOLLAR TANKS, RATES COLLAPSE, STOCKS EXPLODE TO ALL-TIME HIGHS

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC statement is out, and it’s a shocker!

The Fed is NOT TAPERING its massive $US85 billion large-scale asset purchase program.

Almost no one expected this.

The Dow went from -40 to +63 in the blink of an eye. And as Bernanke began the Q&A of his press conference, the Dow surged +178 to an all-time high of 15,708!

Also, the S&P 500 is at 1,728, an all-time record high.

The U.S. dollar tanked, and gold spiked.

The 10-year Treasury note yield tanked to 2.76% from around 2.86% before the announcement.

Here’s the market action charted via Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough:

