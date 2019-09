Google FinanceFed Chairman Ben Bernanke is speaking to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.



Markets are instantly responding to the Fed’s prepared remarks, which just came out.

The Dow just jumped 20 points and is now up over 60 points for the day. Gold is up, and the dollar is down.

More to come…

