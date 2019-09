Photo: Twister Swifter

Quietly, today is turning out to be a biggie.The Dow is up about 150 points.



Helping things, perhaps? JPMorgan is up 3.6% after reporting earnings and clearing the air (kind of) on the London Whale trade.

Citigroup is also up over 3%.

The S&P 500 is up just over 1%.

