Just one chart to throw some water on the good news today.



The TED Spread, a key index of bank health, is significantly wider on the day, with no narrowing. It’s still in the safe zone (by a longshot), but it’s certainly not-confirming what other indicators are showing.

Photo: Bloomberg

