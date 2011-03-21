Markets Rallying Around The World Thanks To Merger Mania, And Progress At The Nuke Plant

Risk on!



After ending last week with two straight up days, markets are making big gains yet again.

Japan was closed, yet the general sense is that the situation at the nuke plant has, if nothing else, stabilised somewhat (though the latest headlines are a tad ominous).

AT&T’s big purchase of T-Mobile is helping to give a nice Merger Monday Mania boost to the markets.

The S&P 500 is indicated up 1.1%.

Europe is on fire. France is up 1.4%. The DAX is up 2%.

