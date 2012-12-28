HUGE COMEBACK: MARKETS GO INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY IN FINAL MINUTES OF THE DAY

UPDATE: The huge comeback continues!



Markets have gone into the green after being down massively earlier in the day.

The catalyst? News that Boehner would bring the House back in session Sunday, opening the door to a last-minute “deal.” The full roundup is below.

EARLIER: Here’s the latest twist on a wild day: POLITICO reports that Boehner will bring the House back into session Sunday, with barely any time before the Cliff hits.

This means there is time, however, to vote on something that pushes back the Cliff.

The full day went like this:

Markets tumbled after Harry Reid said it looked like we’d hit the CLiff.

Markets bounced a little after a Scott Brown Facebook post about how the White House was proposing a last-minute offer.

Markets fell again after a tweet from John Harwood about the White House denying Scott Brown.

Markets SURGING after this POLITICO report about Boehner calling the House back.

For a deeper recap of how it all went down, see here.

