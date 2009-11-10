Gold Soars To New High

Vince Veneziani
The markets are rallying again today. The Dow is currently up 97 points at 10120, the NASDAQ is up 25 points at 2137, and the S&P 500 is up 12 points at 1082. A fantastic start for the Bulls it seems.

Gold is also trading higher, up to $1,109 at the moment, as it continues to smash through previous records. Oil is near $80 a barrel too, currently up $1.84 at $79.27.

Currently, shares of Radio Shack (RSH) are up more than 13% at 20.08, retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is up 6.7% at 37.33, and nearly all of the S&P is in the green, giving Bears a run for their money.

 

We don’t believe in “big picture” explanations for market movements. But if you want to know what people are saying, here it is: the official line is that the rally is built on the market’s reaction to the news coming out of the G-20 meeting.

