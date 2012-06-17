Markets Rally All Over The World, While The PIIGS Debt Situation Gets Even Brighter

Joe Weisenthal

Following Tuesday’s huge move in the US, world markets returned the favour with gains across the board.

Pick a market, and it was probably up. Even India — which has been a standout because of how bad it’s been — was up 1%.

The Nikkei gained over 1.5%. European markets are generally drifting higher.

And European peripheral debt is also going great.

The Spanish 10-year yield is this close to falling below 5%.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us