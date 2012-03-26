Markets Instantly Boom After Bernanke Speech Hits

Photo: Courtesy Audi

The text of a new Bernanke speech on the state of the labour market just hit.The basic gist is that Bernanke isn’t sold on the self-sustaining recovery.



That’s being interpreted as a sign that he’ll stay on hold, or perhaps even do another round of QE.

Dow futures are up 100 points.

