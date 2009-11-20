Markets Plunge As Nation's Air System Dives Into Chaos And Housing Double Dips

We’re looking at two down days, and once again an opportunity for the bears to get some traction.



The culprit: a slew of new data, from housing to jobs that just aren’t that good. Any bulls who thought they were betting on a “V’ now must be re-questioning that thesis.

The dow is off 135, and the NASDAQ is off 40.

Meanwhile, the nation’s airline system is in crisis, as the FAA’s computers have gone down once again.

(Via Flicker user mikeinlondon)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.