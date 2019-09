Reuters chart guru Scotty Barber charts the performance of major asset classes since that Mario Draghi speech in late July, when he promised to do “whatever it takes” to save the Eurozone.



Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

And now you know why we called Draghi the most powerful man in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.