Things were flat earlier, but markets are now going into a rouge state.



US futures are down. Europe is read across the board.

Leading the losers is Italy, which is down 0.57%.

Here’s Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index.

Photo: Borsa Italiana

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.