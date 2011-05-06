Markets paralysed Ahead Of Huge US Jobs Report

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Other than the ongoing selloff in commodities, most markets are fairly quiet right now.Spain is getting roughed up a bit. Other European markets are up. Silver is still threatening to plumb fresh lows.
Obviously, all eyes are on the jobs report at 8:30 AM ET.
A quick reminder of what to expect:
- Total change in non-farm payrolls: 185K
- Change in private payrolls: 200k
- Unemployment rate: 8.8%
- Average weekly hours flat at 34.3 hours.
- Average hourly earnings up 0.2%
Oh, and of course, it’s FLASH CRASH anniversary day.
Buckle in.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.