Markets paralysed Ahead Of Huge US Jobs Report

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Other than the ongoing selloff in commodities, most markets are fairly quiet right now.Spain is getting roughed up a bit. Other European markets are up. Silver is still threatening to plumb fresh lows.



Obviously, all eyes are on the jobs report at 8:30 AM ET.

A quick reminder of what to expect:

Total change in non-farm payrolls: 185K

Change in private payrolls: 200k

Unemployment rate: 8.8%

Average weekly hours flat at 34.3 hours.

Average hourly earnings up 0.2%

Oh, and of course, it’s FLASH CRASH anniversary day.

Buckle in.

