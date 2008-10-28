Markets Open Lower This Morning

Not a good start to the day…



AP: Wall Street is down in early trading after stock markets around the world tumbled further on worries about the global economy. The Dow Jones industrials are down 114 at the 8,264 level, or about 1.6 per cent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is down 1.75 per cent and the Nasdaq composite index is down 1.37 per cent.

News that the Treasury plans to start distributing money to major banks this week is offering investors some room for optimism, even as economic worries remain. But investors are worried that the credit crisis has hurt the world’s economy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped to its lowest close in 26 years Monday.

