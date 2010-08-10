Markets Dive At Open, All Down Over 1%

Update 9:50 AM ET:



Dow down 1.27% (Blue)

NASDAQ down 1.86% (Yellow)

S&P 500 down 1.44% (Red)

U.S. markets have opened as much as one per cent lower this morning ahead of the Fed meeting.

Dow down 0.78% (Blue)

NASDAQ down 1.06% (Yellow)

S&P 500 down 0.83% (Red)

Note the sharp fall off of yesterday’s close on today’s open.

