Here Are Your Not-So-Scary Friday The 13th Stock Market Stats

Julia La Roche

Even though Friday the 13th is considered to be an unlucky day, it’s not a bad day historically for the market.

Markets guru Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, writes in his morning newsletter Cashin’s Comments that there’s usually a “mild upside bias” on this day. He notes that the market is up 50 to 60% of the time.

Bespoke Investment Group has a table showing the market stats from previous Friday the 13ths:

Friday 13th 091213Bespoke Invest

FT’s markets editor Chris Adams has more stats:

