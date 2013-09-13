Here Are Your Not-So-Scary Friday The 13th Stock Market Stats

Even though Friday the 13th is considered to be an unlucky day, it’s not a bad day historically for the market.

Markets guru Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, writes in his morning newsletter Cashin’s Comments that there’s usually a “mild upside bias” on this day. He notes that the market is up 50 to 60% of the time.

Bespoke Investment Group has a table showing the market stats from previous Friday the 13ths:

FT’s markets editor Chris Adams has more stats:

Friday the 13th: 52.1% of the time the S&P 500 goes up for the day, but on Fridays it is 54.5%, and on Friday the 13th average is 56.25%

— Chris Adams (@chrisadamsmkts) September 13, 2013

Over the past 144 Friday the 13th days, market has been up 81 times, averaging 0.6603% gain, the best being a 3.34% gain on Oct 13, 2000.

— Chris Adams (@chrisadamsmkts) September 13, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.