Markets Not Buying The Rosy Spin out Of Spain

A day ahead of its big bond auction, markets aren’t buying the bailout denials, and possible bluffs about its bank health. While most of Europe is up today, Spain’s IBEX continues to sag, now down .5%.



If this keeps up, watch for Spain to starting trying to deflect more attention to Germany, and its problems, which will get ugly.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.