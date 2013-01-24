The Markets Are Getting Really Close To Their All-Time Highs

Photo: Google Finance
The stock markets continue to make their ways up.CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla just tweeted that the “Dow is about 390 pts from it’s all-time high.”
The Dow closed at an all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. It hit an intra-day high of 14,198 on October 11, 2007.
The S&P 500 isn’t too far from its all-time high of 1,565, which it also high on October 9, 2007.
