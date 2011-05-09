Here we go again.



You can forget the Euro crackup, the faltering US recovery, the stepped up war on terror, and the commodity carnage.

It’s RISK ON on Planet Earth right now. US futures are heading higher, oil is moving back towards $100, copper is back above $4, the euro has spiked on the (total non-surprise) news that Greek didn’t leave the eurozone.

Only European markets are down a bit, but we’ll take it.

From FinViz, the sea of green:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.