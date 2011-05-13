RISK ON: Now Everything's Surging Around The World

The market is having another mood swing.



Strong French and German GDP numbers are helping.

We’ve gone from yesterday morning’s carnage to total glee right now.

Oil is back over $100. Silver is close to $36 (it was below $32 at times yesterday), and all the big markets are up.

Shanghai gained nearly 1%. The CAC is up 0.9%. The DAX is up 0.86%, and so on.

US futures are higher as well.

