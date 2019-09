All across the globe, the pattern is: Everything up, dollar down.



Japan ended higher by just under 1%. China was up modestly.

European markets are up. Silver is about to break $46. S&P futures are higher. Oil futures are above $112. Copper is higher.

And so on, and so on.

And the euro has now broken $1.46.

