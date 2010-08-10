Don't Be So Certain On Fed Stimulus Yet





The U.S. market’s first reaction to the dismal employment report on Friday was to plunge, with the Dow down 165 points in the first hour. But on second thought it apparently decided the report was bad enough, and enough further evidence that the recovery is in trouble, that the Fed will be forced to quickly provide another round of stimulus. The market recovered late in the day Friday, with the Dow closing down only 21 points, or 0.2%.

Markets in Europe are rallying strongly this morning, reportedly also on a bet that the US Fed will move quickly, probably at its FOMC meeting tomorrow, to provide another round of quantitative easing.

Markets may be jumping the gun. There are worries about the Fed sending the wrong message, as well as opinions that it’s too early – and perhaps even the wrong medicine.

Two former Treasury Secretaries, Robert Rubin, who served in the Clinton administration, and Paul O’Neill, who served in the George W. Bush administration, believe more federal stimulus would be a mistake, would among other things send a message of panic when a message of confidence in the recovery is needed.

Both said in weekend TV interviews that deficit-reduction and overhaul of the tax code, to provide the government with more revenue, offer the best approach to boost the recovery and bring down the high unemployment rate. O’Neill said he supports allowing the Bush-era tax cuts to expire and that the White house should push for even more changes in the tax code, saying, “I think that would give assurance to markets that we’re coming back and we’re creating a basis for capital formation.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Paris-based bank BNP Paribas among others, believe investors are jumping the gun in expecting the Fed to provide more stimulus any time soon, saying, “Friday’s employment data indicates that US growth remains weak but is unlikely to have convinced the Fed it has a strong enough case to move to another round of so-called quantitative easing.”

And as I said in my own Street Smart Report newsletter last Wednesday, China, the world’s third largest economy, reported its economy has slowed faster than expected, raising hope that China’s central bank will halt the significant tightening it adopted earlier this year to slow its previously over-heated economy. That could give the Fed reason to wait and see. And as well, recent economic reports from Europe have been a bit more positive, another reason for the Fed to wait.

It could well be that the Fed will disappoint the markets tomorrow.

Sy Harding is editor of the Street Smart Report, and the free daily market blog,www.streetsmartpost.com.

