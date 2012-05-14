The weekend is over, and markets are going down.



Here’s a look at S&P futures, via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

There hasn’t been a ton of news over the weekend.

JPMorgan was downgraded after the bell on Friday, and then today it was reported that three execs responsible for the big $2 billion trading loss were on their way out.

China did an RRR cut on Saturday.

And Greece is still talking, trying to form a government to avert a new election.

