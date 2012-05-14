The weekend is over, and markets are going down.
Here’s a look at S&P futures, via FinViz:
Photo: FinViz
There hasn’t been a ton of news over the weekend.
JPMorgan was downgraded after the bell on Friday, and then today it was reported that three execs responsible for the big $2 billion trading loss were on their way out.
China did an RRR cut on Saturday.
And Greece is still talking, trying to form a government to avert a new election.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.